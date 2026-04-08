The Billionaire Cost

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They call themselves “job creators.” They put their names on hospitals and university buildings. They host galas. They give “thought leadership” talks. They build rocket ships and electric cars and pretend they are saving humanity.

They are not saving anything. They are a debt. A liability. A cost on the public ledger that we have been trained to call a profit.

Let’s do the math. Let’s run the actuarial table. Let’s see what a billionaire actually costs this country.

They don’t build anything on their own. They build on the back of the public. The roads their trucks drive on? Public money. The ports their ships dock in? Public money. The internet they used to build their empires? Public money. The GPS that guides their logistics? Public money. The basic research that led to their pharmaceuticals, their semiconductors, their AI models? Public money. The taxpayer funds the risk. The billionaire pockets the reward. Amazon didn’t build the roads. We did. Google didn’t invent the internet. We did. Pfizer didn’t discover the basic science behind the vaccine. We did. When they say “I built this,” they are lying. They built the logo. We built the infrastructure. We paid for the foundation. They put their name on the roof and called it genius.

They say they create jobs. They don’t tell you what kind of jobs. They create jobs that pay so little the government has to subsidize them. The worker at the warehouse makes $17 an hour. The government pays for their food stamps, their Medicaid, their housing assistance. The billionaire doesn’t pay a living wage. The taxpayer pays the difference. This is the hidden subsidy. The billionaire shifts the cost of labor onto the state. They privatize the profit of the work. They socialize the cost of the worker. They fight unions. They buy automation to replace the human. They outsource the job to the lowest bidder. They treat the worker as a disposable input. They don’t invest in the community. They extract from it.

And when you go to the store, you pay them again. They don’t just extract from the state. They extract from your wallet. They buy the competition and shut it down. They corner the market and raise the price. They charge you fees for services that used to be free. The extra dollar you pay for groceries, for rent, for internet, for medicine… that is a private tax. You are paying a billionaire rent to exist in their economy. They don’t just own the company. They own the market. They set the price. You have no choice. You pay.

When they fail, you pay too. That is the beauty of the scam. When the bank crashes, the government bails it out. When the airline goes broke, the taxpayer writes a check. When the industry collapses, the rescue package appears. They keep the profit when they win. You cover the loss when they fail. The 2008 crash was a transfer of wealth from the public to the people who caused the crash. They got bonuses. You got foreclosure. They got a rescue. You got the bill. The risk is public. The reward is private. It is the best deal in the history of the world, and they wrote it for themselves.

The cost doesn’t end at the bank account. It is in the air you breathe. It is in the water you drink. They extract the oil, they dump the waste, they poison the river, and they leave the cleanup to you. The oil spill is paid for by the taxpayer. The cancer cluster is paid for by the family. The hurricane fueled by the climate they warmed is paid for by the town that gets wiped off the map. They take the resource. They sell it. They keep the money. You pay for the disaster. The environmental debt is the biggest debt of all, and they have no intention of paying it. They will be dead when the bill comes due. You will be holding the receipt.

The billionaire pays a lower effective tax rate than the teacher. The nurse. The firefighter. They pay lower rates than the plumber. They use loopholes, offshore accounts, shell companies, and carried interest to reduce their tax burden to near zero. The IRS audits the working poor at a higher rate than the billionaire. The system is designed to catch the person who claims a false deduction on a $2,000 return. It is designed to let the person who hides $2 billion in a Cayman Islands trust walk away. The tax gap is in the trillions. That is money owed to the public. That is money that should be funding schools, hospitals, bridges, and research. Instead, it sits in a bank account, earning interest for a single family. They don’t “earn” that money. They hide it. They use the public services—courts, police, military, infrastructure—without paying for them. They are free riders on a system they claim to have built.

This cost is not abstract. It is the reason your rent is high and your wage is low. It is the reason the bridge in your town is crumbling. It is the reason the hospital in your county closed. It is the reason you can’t afford the insulin your child needs. Every dollar they have is a dollar the public doesn’t have. Every tax break they get is a service you lose. Every subsidy they receive is a program that was cut. Their wealth is not a sign of their genius. It is a sign of your theft. The ledger is balanced on the back of your life.

They don’t just buy products. They buy laws. They spend millions on lobbyists to write the legislation that governs their own industries. They fund the think tanks that produce the studies that justify their profits. They donate to the candidates who will deregulate their markets and cut their taxes. The return on investment is staggering. A million dollars in political spending can yield a billion dollars in tax breaks. It is the best investment in the world. They don’t just influence the government. They own it. The laws that allow the subsidies, the tax breaks, and the labor suppression are laws they paid for. The market is not free. It is rigged.

Let’s total the bill. Trillions in public investment in roads, ports, internet, and research. Billions in public assistance for workers they refuse to pay a living wage. Trillions in unpaid taxes hidden in offshore accounts and loopholes. Trillions in bailouts when their bets go wrong. The incalculable cost of a poisoned planet. The hidden tax of monopoly pricing on every good you buy. The political capture that makes it all legal.

This is not the profile of a “job creator.” This is the profile of a parasite. They take from the public at every stage of the process. They take the research. They take the infrastructure. They take the labor. They take the tax break. They take the law. They take the environment. And then they have the audacity to put their name on a building and ask for your gratitude.

The billionaire is not a benefit. The billionaire is a cost. They are a negative line on the public balance sheet. They are an extraction machine dressed up as a success story.

Stop thanking them. Stop admiring them. Stop buying the lie. They owe us. They owe for the roads. They owe for the research. They owe for the labor they underpaid. They owe for the taxes they dodged. They owe for the government they bought. They owe for the bailouts they took. They owe for the planet they burned.

The actuarial table is clear. The billionaire class is the single most expensive social program in the history of the world. We pay for their success. We pay for their failure. We pay for their existence.

It is time to send them the bill.

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