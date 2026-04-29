Court Watch: Clerical Confusion Delays Bond Reinstatement in Yolo County Court

WOODLAND, Calif. — An arraignment hearing in Yolo County Superior Court was briefly disrupted before Judge Paul K. Richardson by confusion over bond reinstatement, highlighting clerical inconsistencies and delaying the proceeding.

The discussion centered on whether the accused’s bond had been properly reinstated, despite the defense maintaining that all necessary steps had already been completed.

Deputy Public Defender Martha Sequeira told the court that she had previously reviewed both the court calendar and case files, which indicated that both bonds had been reinstated. She added that the bail bond agent had also confirmed that everything required had been completed.

However, the court clerk stated that the bonds were not properly in place. Sequeira responded that she had only been informed that the bonds needed to be reinstated and that, based on the information available online, the requirement had already been satisfied.

Seeking clarification, Sequeira asked the clerk what specific language was missing and what the bail bond company needed to include for the bonds to be recognized. The clerk responded that the required language was “reassumption.”

Sequeira objected, stating that she had already been assured that this step had been completed. She argued that the issue appeared to stem from a court system error, suggesting that a determination made in one case may have been incorrectly applied to both minute orders.

Judge Richardson acknowledged the confusion and stated that the court would take care of the issue.

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