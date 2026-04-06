CA AG Bonta Predicts Supreme Court Will Uphold Birthright Citizenship

AG Rob Bonta

WASHINGTON, D.C. — California Attorney General Rob Bonta said he believes the U.S. Supreme Court is likely to reject efforts to limit birthright citizenship, following oral arguments in a closely watched case challenging the constitutional guarantee.

In a release titled “California AG Bonta Talks Birthright Citizenship Arguments at SCOTUS,” the Democratic Attorneys General Association reported that Bonta spoke out after the arguments, saying he expects the justices to uphold the longstanding interpretation of the 14th Amendment.

According to the release, Bonta appeared on MSNBC’s “MS NOW” after leaving the courtroom and said he believes the justices will reject efforts to limit birthright citizenship.

He stated that birthright citizenship is a settled principle and that anyone born on U.S. soil is a citizen, adding that a president cannot change that.

Bonta told MS NOW host Chris Jansing that the federal government’s position faced “a lot of healthy skepticism and doubt” during arguments. He said the Trump administration was trying to expand constitutional exceptions in a way that he believes is not legally permissible.

The press release highlights Bonta’s belief that a majority of the court is likely to uphold birthright citizenship. He explained that such a ruling would affirm what he described as the “power and potency” of the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment.

He said a ruling in favor of birthright citizenship would also strike down the executive order. He said that even a narrow decision upholding the current interpretation would still be a win.

Bonta said birthright citizenship is tied to the nation’s democratic framework, describing it as a principle that ensures people born in the United States can fully participate in civic life.

According to the release, he warned that limiting this right would undermine participation in democratic processes, including voting, jury service and running for office.

Bonta also criticized the executive order at the center of the case, saying it violates constitutional limits. He stated that the president “literally raised his hand and swore to uphold the law in the U.S. Constitution” before signing an executive order that attempts to rewrite it. He added, “He cannot do that.”

He further argued that the policy reflects what he described as a broader immigration agenda. He said it is “attacking immigrants in so many different ways” and that “what they’re really attacking is the U.S. Constitution.”

Prior to the arguments, Bonta discussed the case in an interview with CBS News, where he outlined what he sees as the potential consequences if the Supreme Court were to side with the Trump administration.

According to CBS News, Bonta emphasized that birthright citizenship plays a foundational role in integrating individuals born in the United States into the country’s political and civic systems.

He explained that the policy ensures that those born in the United States can become active participants in shaping the nation’s future. This includes voting, serving on juries and potentially holding public office. Bonta warned that removing these rights would dismantle the core “social compact” embedded in the Constitution.

CBS News further reported that Bonta estimated the proposed policy could have immediate and measurable effects in California alone. He said between 20,000 and 24,000 babies born in the state each year could be denied citizenship under the policy.

According to the report, this shift could also affect access to federally funded programs, leading to states potentially losing funding for programs such as Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

Bonta also noted that the policy could place additional costs on states. He told CBS News that “there’s all sorts of costs that will be pushed down to the states” if the policy is upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court.

As the case moves forward, Bonta said he believes a majority of the justices will uphold birthright citizenship. He added that such a ruling would be positive for the Constitution and the country’s democratic system.

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