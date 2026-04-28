California Bill Aims to Curb Corporate Landlords’ Home Buying Spree

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California bill aimed at limiting large corporate landlords from buying additional single-family homes has cleared the Assembly, as lawmakers continue to respond to concerns that institutional investors are driving homeownership further out of reach for working families.

AB 1240, authored by Alex Lee, would prohibit institutional investors that own more than 1,000 single-family homes from purchasing additional properties in California and converting them into rentals, according to the author’s office.

Supporters of the measure say Wall Street-backed firms have used their financial advantage to outbid prospective homebuyers, particularly in markets already strained by limited supply and rising prices.

“As the nation struggles to build enough homes and housing prices skyrocket, a new kind of landlord is emerging: private equity firms taking over neighborhoods,” Lee said. “These corporations make profits for their investors by turning for-sale homes into for-rent homes. Everyday people can’t compete with the all-cash offers of wealthy corporate landlords. AB 1240 will stop Wall Street from pricing working families out of homeownership and exploiting the housing crisis. We must give people a real chance to achieve their dream of owning a home.”

The proposal comes amid broader national efforts to curb large-scale investor purchases of housing. According to the release, the U.S. Senate recently passed legislation banning institutional investors from buying single-family homes, and the president signed an executive order targeting Wall Street landlords. California Gov. Gavin Newsom also called for restrictions on corporate home-buying activity during his State of the State address.

Backers of the bill argue that metro areas once considered more affordable for first-time buyers have become prime targets for large investment firms seeking returns in tight housing markets. They say these companies often purchase smaller and lower-cost homes that would otherwise be available to first-time buyers.

The release specifically cited Invitation Homes, which owns thousands of homes in California markets including Sacramento, Stockton, the Inland Empire, and the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.

Institutional ownership of single-family homes expanded after the 2007-09 financial crisis, when firms began acquiring distressed properties and converting them into rentals. According to supporters, those acquisitions accelerated during the pandemic as low interest rates and rising home prices created new opportunities for large investors.

Lee is also co-author of AB 1611, introduced by Matt Haney, which would close a tax break for corporate landlords. Supporters say the measure is intended to reduce incentives for large investors to acquire homes that might otherwise be sold to individual buyers.

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