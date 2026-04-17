New Media Center at San Quentin Expands Rehabilitation Programs

Courtesy CDCR

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has announced the opening of a new multilevel, state-of-the-art learning center known as the Media Center, expanding rehabilitation and reentry programming at the San Quentin Rehabilitation Center through multimedia training opportunities for incarcerated people.

Inside the new facility, participants will have access to innovative training programs focused on skill development, education and preparation for successful reentry into society.

The Media House will also provide programming to incarcerated individuals at Central California Women’s Facility, California Institution for Women, Mule Creek State Prison, California Correctional Institution and California State Prison, Solano.

“The Learning Center is San Quentin’s centerpiece project as the institution moves to transform into a rehabilitation center,” CDCR stated. The goal is to expand programming and provide incarcerated people with tools for successful reentry.

One key program housed in the facility is called Uncuffed, which is known as the first radio podcast created by incarcerated journalists.

According to CDCR, participants in the program can earn a certificate in video and audio engineering using donated equipment, software and computers. The program is taught by professional journalists and emphasizes hands-on learning.

The second floor includes a television studio where participants can create videos and music while increasing accessibility for both English- and Spanish-speaking audiences.

With these resources, participants can cover topics such as gang awareness, suicide prevention, substance abuse recovery, peer-to-peer mentorship, and violence prevention.

Located on the top floor is the San Quentin News newsroom, occupied by the Pollen Initiative to support individuals developing audiovisual and journalism skills.

“The San Quentin Learning Center symbolizes a shift away from an outdated system that focused solely on punishment and toward a model that recognizes rehabilitation as a core public safety strategy,” CDCR stated.

Supporters of the program say it reflects a meaningful investment in rehabilitation. Jesse Vasquez said, “While I was incarcerated, I couldn’t grasp the bigger picture of corrections and rehabilitation until I read San Quentin News. It brought clarity about the programs, policy changes, and opportunities available to help me make better decisions.”

The Media Center is part of California’s broader California Model, an initiative led by Gavin Newsom that emphasizes rehabilitation, staff wellness and expanded programming inside correctional facilities.

Newsom’s early efforts to reform California’s justice system are reflected in the San Quentin initiative.

Newsom said in a statement reported by KRCR ABC7, “Three years ago, I stood here and promised to turn this symbol of the old system into the crown jewel of a new one. Today, with the opening of this Learning Center, we are proving that rehabilitation and public safety go hand in hand, and that hope is a powerful tool for safer communities.”

CDCR stated, “On top of the investments to provide incarcerated residents with the tools to rehabilitate while serving their time, the Governor recently announced the awarding of $107 million in grant funding to help Californians avoid violence so that they never step foot inside a prison.”

CDCR continued, “Since 2019, the state has provided $350 million in violence intervention funding to stop more than 30,000 violent incidents from even happening.”

According to the Major Cities Chiefs Association, crime has continued to decline statewide since the transformation of San Quentin. Statistics shared by the association show that in major cities, crime has dropped 12% since 2024. The report also found that homicides declined 18% and robberies declined 19%.

CDCR also noted that some crime survivors and victims support sentencing approaches that combine accountability with participation in rehabilitation programs.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said its programs are designed to break cycles of recidivism and improve public safety.

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