Governor Newsom Invests $145.4M to Reduce Homelessness in Specific Counties

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SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an additional $145.4 million in Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention program funding for eight California regions, expanding the state’s effort to reduce homelessness through housing placements, supportive services and local interventions.

The eight regions receiving the $145.4 million in HHAP funding are Lake, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, Santa Clara, Solano, Yolo and Yuba counties. Each community is expected to use the money to move people off the streets and, with supportive services, place them into interim or permanent housing.

The HHAP program has already helped more than 100,000 Californians transition from homelessness into permanent stable housing while accelerating local responses to the crisis.

Newsom said in a statement, “We’re making critical investments through programs to help local communities expand housing, strengthen services, and better support people experiencing homelessness. But just investing money is not enough — we have to invest in programs and local governments that are producing real results.”

The HHAP program is designed to provide local communities with the resources needed to combat and prevent homelessness through housing solutions. The program is available to 58 counties, 14 large cities with populations of more than 300,000 and 44 Continuums of Care.

The Newsom administration partnered with the Legislature and has made a significant investment in the program, allocating $5 billion across prior and current rounds of HHAP funding.

Earlier in January 2026, the state announced $419 million in awards for Los Angeles, San Diego and the San Francisco region.

Another 20 California regions were awarded $159.3 million in March 2026.

Newsom said each awardee “underwent a rigorous review by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD)” to help ensure the funding will “make an impact on reducing homelessness.”

The state is now planning a seventh round of HHAP funding totaling $500 million. In Round 7, the program plans to expand “accountability metrics to ensure grantees continue to make meaningful investment in housing solutions and adopt policies that will increase local housing supplies.”

Tomiquia Moss said HHAP grants “are a testament to California’s commitment to driving real results through responsible, outcome-focused leadership in partnership with local regions.”

Funding amounts vary by region.

Lake County and the Lake County Continuum of Care will receive $1.4 million. Orange County, including Anaheim, Irvine, Santa Ana and its Continuum of Care, will receive $35.1 million. Riverside County and its Continuum of Care will receive $20.4 million. Sacramento County and its Continuum of Care will receive $31.7 million.

Santa Clara County, San Jose and its Continuum of Care will receive $49.9 million. Solano County, Vallejo and its Continuum of Care will receive $4.1 million. Yolo County, Davis and its Continuum of Care will receive $2.2 million. Yuba County will receive $600,000.

Newsom has described homelessness as a top priority of his administration and has advanced a statewide strategy centered on expanding affordable housing and coordinating services for vulnerable residents.

That strategy includes streamlining and prioritizing the construction of new housing, creating shelter and support systems, addressing mental health needs tied to homelessness, creating new pathways for people with the greatest needs and removing dangerous encampments.

In 2025, Newsom also announced the State Action for Facilitation of Encampments Task Force to address encampments in California’s 10 largest cities.

The administration says it will continue using multiple programs and funding streams to reduce homelessness statewide.

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