Legislation Aims to Fortify No Secret Police Act in California

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The California Senate Public Safety Committee voted 5-1 to advance Senate Bill 1004, legislation authored by Sen. Scott Wiener that seeks to strengthen accountability measures for law enforcement agencies operating in the state. The bill now moves forward in the legislative process after clearing its first committee hurdle.

The measure aims to fortify the No Secret Police Act by ensuring its masking restrictions apply uniformly to all law enforcement agencies, including federal entities such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, according to a press release. The No Secret Police Act, Senate Bill 627, prohibits law enforcement officers, including federal, state and local agents, from wearing face masks that hide their identities while on duty.

According to the press release, SB 1004 is intended to address enforcement gaps that emerged following a recent federal court decision.

As reported in the press release, a February ruling by the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California found that the state has the authority to prohibit federal agents from covering their faces, but only if the law applies equally to state, local and federal officers. The press release noted that SB 1004 would bring California’s existing law into compliance with that ruling.

“California cannot allow ICE and Border Patrol to cover their faces to insulate themselves from accountability for their terror campaign,” Wiener said in the press release. “Judge Snyder laid out a clear path forward for our landmark masking ban, and SB 1004 makes good on that promise.”

The press release emphasized that the legislation is part of a broader effort to “end secret police masking in California” by restoring enforceability to the original ban. Wiener’s office framed the bill as necessary to ensure transparency and accountability across all levels of law enforcement operating within the state.

Support for SB 1004 includes several advocacy organizations, according to the press release, including Prosecutors Alliance Action, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice.

While the press release primarily focused on support for the bill, it also acknowledged the broader policy context surrounding the measure. According to Wiener’s office, the legislation reflects ongoing concerns about accountability in law enforcement, specifically in interactions involving federal immigration agencies.

The advancement of SB 1004 represents a crucial step in the legislative process, although the bill must still pass additional votes before becoming law. As noted in the press release, lawmakers are expected to continue deliberating on how best to balance transparency requirements with operational considerations for law enforcement agencies.

The release did not elaborate on specific opposition arguments but underscored Wiener’s position that “secret police tactics have no place on California’s streets from any level of law enforcement,” reemphasizing the urgency of legislative action.

SB 1004 now moves forward in the California Legislature, where it will face further review. According to Wiener’s office, the bill is aimed at “restore these protections” and to ensure that the state’s masking ban can be fully implemented following the federal court’s guidance.

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