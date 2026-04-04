New Bills Seek to Expand Language Access and Voting Protections in California

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SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California State Senator Sabrina Cervantes introduced a pair of bills this week aimed at expanding voting protections across the state, framing the legislation as a response to growing concerns about voter suppression and barriers to the ballot.

The proposal—Senate Bill 1164 and Senate Bill 1360, collectively referred to as the California Voting Rights Act of 2026 (CVRA 2026)—seeks to expand language access for voters, strengthen protections against discriminatory election systems and provide additional legal avenues for Californians to challenge voting restrictions, according to a press release issued by the senator’s office.

According to the press release, CVRA 2026 is intended to “fight voter suppression and vote dilution, expand access to the ballot and election materials for limited-English-proficient voters, and provide California voters with a direct means of fighting back when local governments try to silence their voices.”

The proposal is backed by the California Democracy Partnership, a coalition of labor organizations, voting rights advocates and community groups focused on protecting electoral access.

In the statement, Cervantes framed the measure as part of broader efforts to defend democratic participation at the state level. “We cannot stand by while Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress attempt to dismantle our democracy piece by piece,” Cervantes said. “I’m proud to author the California Voting Rights Act of 2026 to preserve democracy in California.”

Cervantes added that the legislation aims to ensure historically marginalized communities continue to have access to the ballot. “We must never allow the suppression or dilution of the votes of historically disenfranchised communities or discrimination against limited-English-proficient voters,” she said. “CVRA 2026 will bolster defenses against voter suppression and improve access to the ballot by ensuring more California voters can access election materials in their native languages.”

According to the press release, a major component of the legislation would incorporate Section 203 of the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965 into California law by requiring certain jurisdictions to provide ballots and election materials in multiple languages when language-minority populations reach specified thresholds.

The statement explains that the bills would expand such requirements by lowering the threshold for language assistance from 10,000 voting-age citizens in a county to 5,000, while also seeking to broaden eligibility to include additional language groups.

Another component of the proposal focuses on addressing vote dilution and discriminatory election systems, which can occur when district boundaries or voting structures weaken the electoral influence of certain communities.

According to the press release, CVRA 2026 would strengthen the legal pathways for voters to challenge district maps or election systems that “weaken or silence the voting power of historically disenfranchised communities.”

The legislation would also introduce a form of preclearance requirement at the state level, requiring jurisdictions with a documented history of voting discrimination to receive approval from the California attorney general before implementing certain election-related changes.

The release states that such provisions are intended to prevent discriminatory voting practices before they take effect.

In addition, the bills aim to provide voters with stronger legal recourse within California courts if federal protections become harder to enforce. “As avenues for voters to avail themselves of the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965 come under attack, the legislation will] ensure California voters can go to state courts to protect their voting rights,” the press release states.

Members of labor and civil rights organizations have voiced strong support for the proposal. Arnulfo De La Cruz, president of SEIU (Service Employees International Union) Local 2015 and a member of the SEIU California Executive Board, said the legislation represents an important step toward strengthening democratic participation.

“As threats to free and fair elections worsen in California and nationally, working Californians are united in their call for legislative action to protect our democracy and increase election integrity,” De La Cruz said.

Hector Villagra, vice president of policy advocacy and community education at the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund, described the measures as necessary in light of broader national debates over voting rights.

“Voting is under attack across the country by those seeking to clear the path for rolling back decades of anti-discrimination law, to replace lawful immigration policy with brute-force enforcement, and to recast political dissent as disloyalty and treason,” Villagra said. “That is why the California Voting Rights Act of 2026 is essential.”

If enacted, the CVRA 2026 package would expand California’s existing voting protections and create additional mechanisms for enforcing voting rights at the state level.

For now, Senate Bills 1164 and 1360 remain in the Senate Rules Committee, where they await assignment to policy committees for further legislative consideration.

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