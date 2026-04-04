Capitalism Is Right-Wing; Full Stop.

The Left is defined by one thing. Opposition to hierarchy.

The Right is defined by one thing. Preservation of hierarchy.

Capitalism is a system where a small number of people own the means of production and a large number of people work for them. The owners have power. The workers do not. This is hierarchy. It is not an accident of capitalism. It is the foundation.

Therefore, capitalism is right-wing.

This is not complicated.

This is not a matter of opinion.

This is the definition of the terms.

We have allowed a linguistic sleight of hand to confuse us. We have been told that you can be on the Left and support capitalism. You cannot. The “pro-capitalist Left” is a contradiction. It is a polite fiction used to sell moderation to people who are afraid of change.

The history is clear. In the 1990s, the Third Way movement, Clinton, Blair, and the Democrats, explicitly adopted right-wing economics while calling themselves Left. They kept the cultural liberalism. They abandoned the economic opposition. They supported corporate power, deregulation, and privatization. They called it centrism. It was right-wing economics with a human face. The word “Left” became meaningless. It came to describe social views, not economic power.

This created the modern fiction. You can support the dictatorship of the workplace and call yourself Left because you support gay marriage. You can support the extraction of labor and call yourself progressive because you voted for a woman. The economics were separated from the politics. This was a lie.

The workplace is a dictatorship. The owner decides hours, wages, conditions, firing. The worker has no vote. The Left believes in democracy. If you support capitalism, you support totalitarianism for eight to twelve hours a day. You support a system where the majority spends the majority of their waking life under the thumb of unelected authority. This is the definition of hierarchy. This is the definition of Right.

Capitalism frames itself as freedom. You have the freedom to pick from fifty different cereals. You can choose between brands. You get to choose amongst two-dollar price increases, for soup, with the exact same ingredients, because ‘brand-names’ overwhelm logic. This is the illusion of choice. You cannot choose to have healthcare if you are poor. You cannot choose to not work. You cannot choose your wages. The choices are pre-selected by the owners of capital. The market does not offer freedom of power. It offers freedom of purchase.

The Right sells choice. The Left should sell power…

The market is not a neutral arbiter. It is a mechanism of hierarchy. Prices are not just information. They are power. The ability to set prices, hoard supply, create artificial scarcity, this is the right-wing power structure. The market ranks human beings by their economic value. If you have capital, you have power. If you do not, you do not. This is hierarchy. The Left opposes hierarchy. The Right protects it.

The environment makes this clear. Capitalism requires infinite growth. The planet has finite resources. This is a mathematical impossibility. You cannot have a Green New Deal within capitalism. The market will not save the planet. The market destroys the planet. Environmentalists who fight capitalism are not Left. They are recognizing the system is suicidal. The Left is about survival. The Right is about profit. Capitalism is the Right.

The historical record is clear. Capitalism was created by right-wing thinkers. It is defended by right-wing parties. It is funded by right-wing billionaires. The think tanks, the lobbying, the propaganda, it all comes from the Right. When the Right says capitalism is right-wing, believe them. They are telling the truth. It is the “Left” that is lying.

The counter-argument is that capitalism creates wealth. The Soviet Union failed. Socialism fails. This is the standard line. But capitalism also fails. It creates famine. It creates poverty. It creates inequality. It destroys the planet. The failure of one system does not validate the other. The Left is the only force capable of recognizing the failure and proposing something different.

The United States has moved the Overton Window so far to the right that a moderate Republican looks like a socialist. But within the actual political spectrum, a Democrat who supports corporate power is right-wing. The labels are not opinions. They are descriptions of power.

If you support the hierarchy of capital over labor, you are on the Right.

If you support the dictatorship of the workplace, you are on the Right.

If you support the market as the arbiter of human value, you are on the Right.

If you support infinite growth on a finite planet, you are on the Right.

You can call yourself a progressive. You can vote for Democrats. You can attend pride parades. None of that changes the economic structure you support.

Capitalism is right-wing.

Full stop.

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