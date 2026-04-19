Former Officer Alleges Retaliatory Pattern Inside Santa Clara DA’s Office

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A newly-issued press release states that honorably discharged disabled veteran and former police officer Jermaine Hopkins has further confirmed suspicions involving Deputy District Attorney Daniel Chung and alleged institutional behavior directed against various officials, describing what he says is a deeply rooted pattern.

The press release follows Hopkins’ request for records concerning BOLO, or Be-On-the-Lookout, notices distributed regarding Chung.

According to the release, Hopkins stated, “They ignored the request, ignored the follow-up, ignored the legal deadline, and then only moved after renewed pressure. That is not compliance. That is reactive damage control.”

In a prior report, Hopkins described Chung as a victim of what he characterized as framing, stating that “the BOLO matter is significant not only because of what it says about the treatment of Chung, but because of what it says about the willingness of [Jeff] Rosen’s administration to tolerate or deploy extraordinary internal measures when they serve political or retaliatory ends.”

“In Hopkins’s view, the BOLO records fit a larger pattern of institutional intimidation, narrative control, and selective transparency,” the prior report stated.

Having previously faced legal matters, Hopkins said he relates to Chung. The press release also states Hopkins had never been convicted of a crime prior to those matters and maintains his innocence.

Speaking on his accusations involving restraining-order proceedings, Hopkins described the actions of the District Attorney’s Office as a “deflection-through-danger tactic,” in which he said he was accused “in retaliation for his protected activity and efforts to expose misconduct.”

Hopkins further argued that records indicate that when people in power are criticized, they use retaliatory tactics to deflect and frame those with less authority.

To support that claim, Hopkins alleged that “Maria Del Rosario Sorum tampered with his electronically filed records on behalf of attorney Rogelio M. Ruiz, further contributing to the distortion of the record.”

“He further states that on Nov. 2, 2023, Marisa McKeown and Ryan Morris, whom he describes as ‘Jeff Rosen’s yes-men,’ used the criminal process in a retaliatory way rather than allowing disputed matters to be openly tested.”

The release further alleges that those who speak against authority figures are pushed out. According to the report, when Chung became controversial, he was placed on administrative leave and ordered to stay away from the District Attorney’s Office.

The report states that if Chung were to be found at the site, the Bureau of Investigation was to be promptly informed.

Naming several instances in which he says this trend appears, Hopkins stated, “When exposure, criticism, or protected activity threatens people like that, they do not respond with honesty. They respond by trying to paint the person exposing them as the problem.”

He cites a broader pattern, suggesting that “institutional actors can use bulletins, stay-away notices, internal alarm, and implied danger as tools of retaliation and narrative management.”

He also implicated Sterling Larnerd and Karun Tilak, alleging false narratives were spread portraying Hopkins as a danger.

As described in the press release, Hopkins used the Chung matter to highlight what he says is a broader trend among powerful officials.

He stated that “the public should view the newly produced records not as a narrow personnel matter, but as evidence of a broader institutional habit: deflecting from official wrongdoing by stigmatizing the person challenging it,” and added that further criminalization of information is anticipated.

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