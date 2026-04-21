Los Angeles Correctional Officer, Alleged Trafficker Charged in Cocaine Smuggling Case

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced charges after authorities allegedly discovered 20 kilograms of cocaine and $200,000 in cash at a Rowland Heights home, leading to the prosecution of a suspected drug trafficker and a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officer.

According to a news release issued by the office’s Media Relations Division, CDCR officer Jesus Reyes and Jose Luis Aldahir Rocha Luque were each charged with one felony count of conspiracy to sell a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and transportation of a controlled substance from one county to another.

Prosecutors allege Luque rented the Rowland Heights residence in June 2023 to store cocaine. Reyes is accused of transporting cocaine by driving to the house from Mexico on Aug. 1. Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration reportedly uncovered 20 kilograms of cocaine and nearly $200,000 in cash at the home.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman condemned the alleged conduct, stating, “We have someone who is accused of betraying the badge and the oath he swore to uphold working hand-in-hand with a suspected drug trafficker who is part of a criminal enterprise…It is reprehensible that a state corrections officer can be seduced by greed and manipulated by others to commit such crimes that endanger the public.”

The case, numbered 26CJF01400, was filed for a warrant on March 4 and is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Brad Harmon of the Justice System Integrity Division. An arraignment is scheduled at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

If convicted, Reyes and Luque each face up to 20 years and four months in county jail. Hochman added, “Corruption will be prosecuted – no matter where we find it.”

The allegations also highlight broader concerns about corruption within correctional systems. Misconduct by prison staff can undermine institutional safety, compromise accountability and weaken public confidence in the justice system.

In Chapter 15 of Justice, Crime, and Ethics, Bernard J. McCarthy and Cara J. Perry-Bellmer examine how corrupt practices damage prison systems. They cite a 2016 FBI undercover sting in Atlanta in which dozens of Georgia Department of Corrections employees were arrested or indicted, with 46 facing criminal charges.

Authorities said officers in that case smuggled cell phones, drugs, alcohol and weapons into prisons, often supplementing low salaries through illicit payments. Investigators found the phones enabled continued criminal activity from inside prison walls, including tax fraud, extortion, drug trafficking, identity theft, money laundering and, in one case, kidnapping.

By the end of the investigation, 11 of Georgia’s 35 correctional facilities were found to be implicated. Some officers were accused not only of smuggling contraband but also of helping protect drug shipments and assisting escape efforts.

The file also references a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into conditions at an Alabama women’s prison, where investigators reported evidence that staff members had sexually abused incarcerated women. Allegations included rape, sodomy, indecent exposure, coercion into oral sex and voyeurism.

Investigators also found women were subjected to repeated sexual harassment and placed in conditions where sexual favors were allegedly exchanged for basic necessities such as tampons or toilet paper.

The persistence of such misconduct underscores how corruption can distort punishment, rehabilitation and institutional legitimacy. When abuse or criminal conduct occurs inside correctional facilities, the damage extends beyond prison walls and further erodes trust in the broader legal system.

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