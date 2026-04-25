DOJ Prioritizing Denaturalization Raises Immigration Enforcement Concerns

By Matthew Miyaki Ponce

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Justice is moving to expand efforts to revoke citizenship from naturalized Americans, prompting concerns about due process, civil rights and the long-term stability of citizenship, according to The New York Times.

The New York Times reports that federal officials have identified hundreds of naturalized citizens whose citizenship the government is seeking to revoke, marking a significant increase in the use of denaturalization within the immigration enforcement system.

According to the article, denaturalization — the legal process of stripping an individual of citizenship — has historically been rare and typically limited to cases involving fraud, war crimes or serious misrepresentation during the naturalization process.

However, the report states that the Justice Department is now working to accelerate these cases by assigning them to civil litigators across multiple U.S. attorney offices, signaling a broader and more coordinated enforcement effort.

It is noted that officials have identified approximately 384 individuals as targets for denaturalization, though the criteria used to select these cases have not been fully disclosed, raising transparency concerns.

According to the report, this expansion follows internal guidance directing government attorneys to prioritize denaturalization cases, reflecting a shift in enforcement priorities at the federal level.

The initiative may significantly increase the number of cases filed annually, potentially surpassing totals seen in previous decades when denaturalization was used sparingly and in limited circumstances.

Critics cited in The New York Times warn that expanding denaturalization efforts could raise serious civil rights concerns, particularly if applied beyond clear cases of fraud or criminal conduct, where legal standards may be more contested.

The report highlights concerns that broader enforcement could create uncertainty among naturalized citizens, with some experts warning that citizenship may no longer feel secure or permanent if revocation becomes more common.

According to The New York Times, legal experts emphasize that denaturalization cases must meet a high legal standard in federal court, requiring clear and convincing evidence that citizenship was unlawfully obtained.

Despite these legal safeguards, critics argue that increasing the volume of cases could strain judicial resources and risk inconsistent application of the law across different jurisdictions.

The Justice Department is also reallocating legal personnel to focus on these cases, which may affect the agency’s ability to address other civil enforcement priorities.

Advocates cited in the report express concern that prioritizing denaturalization could divert attention away from other critical legal matters, including civil rights enforcement and protections for vulnerable populations.

The report further notes that some critics view the policy shift as part of a broader immigration enforcement strategy, raising questions about proportionality, fairness and the role of citizenship within the legal system.

Supporters of the effort argue that denaturalization is a lawful and necessary tool to address cases in which individuals obtained citizenship through fraud or concealed serious wrongdoing.

However, critics counter that expanding its use risks transforming a historically targeted legal mechanism into a more widespread enforcement practice with broader social consequences.

The New York Times emphasizes that citizenship has traditionally been viewed as one of the most secure legal statuses in the United States, making any effort to revoke it particularly significant within the criminal and civil justice landscape.

The report frames the issue as a broader question of accountability and legal limits, highlighting ongoing debate over how far the government can go in revisiting past naturalization decisions and what safeguards should be in place.

Ultimately, The New York Times presents the DOJ’s initiative as a major development in immigration enforcement, raising ongoing concerns about due process, legal standards and the long-term implications for naturalized citizens and their rights.

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