California Officials Warn Misclassified E-Bikes May Pose Safety, Legal Risks

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OAKLAND, Calif. — California Attorney General Rob Bonta, alongside multiple district attorneys, issued a consumer alert warning that many vehicles marketed as electric bicycles may not legally qualify as e-bikes, raising concerns about public safety and consumer protection.

According to the press release, the alert emphasizes that two-wheeled vehicles exceeding 28 mph or throttle assistance beyond 20 mph fall outside the legal definition of an e-bike and might instead be considered a motorcycle or a moped, subject to stricter regulations.

Bonta said in the release that the growing popularity of e-bikes has coincided with an increase in safety incidents across sidewalks, parks and streets. He urged consumers and parents to verify whether their vehicles meet legal standards.

“Sometimes, what looks like an e-bike or is marketed as an e-bike is not a bike at all,” Bonta said in the release. He further warned that higher-speed vehicles may require a driver’s license and compliance with additional traffic laws.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said improperly marketed vehicles may mislead consumers, particularly parents purchasing them for teenage riders, and could result in legal consequences if the vehicles require licensing.

The consumer alert also addresses the role of retailers, stating that sellers may advertise vehicles as e-bikes only if they meet the legal classification requirements, warning that misrepresentation may constitute a crime.

Citing past research, officials said injuries involving e-bike riders have increased significantly in recent years, with one study finding that injuries nearly doubled annually between 2017 and 2022 and another showing a 300% increase in injuries among riders younger than 18 in San Diego from 2019 to 2023.

According to the press release, California law divides e-bikes into three classifications: Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes are limited to speeds of 20 mph, while Class 3 e-bikes can reach up to 28 mph with pedal assistance.

The release also notes that California law restricts Class 3 e-bike use to riders who are 16 or older and wearing helmets, while people of all ages can ride Class 1 or Class 2 e-bikes.

Officials further noted that all legally compliant e-bikes must include a permanent label identifying their classification, maximum assisted speed and motor wattage.

The alert encourages parents to verify that any e-bike purchased for minors meets safety and legal requirements, particularly given age restrictions and licensing rules for higher-powered vehicles.

“Parents should also be aware that some school districts have rules regarding bicycles, including rules that restrict unsafe and overpowered bicycles from campus grounds,” the press release further noted.

The Department of Justice urged consumers, manufacturers and retailers to review the state’s e-bike regulations to ensure compliance and reduce risks associated with misclassified or modified vehicles.

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