Letter: Eric Jones for Congress

Eric Jones

The political system in the United States is increasinly influenced by corporate interest rather than the needs of everyday people. It’s not atypical for citizens to feel unheard and unrepresented through their elected official

Undeniably, it’s the norm for politicians to accept funding from corporate PACs. This raises concerns about accountability. Representative Mike Thompson has received significant financial support from corporate PACs during his time in office. In fact, 60% of his last re-election campaign was funded by corporate PACs.

Accountability in government is crucial. Voters deserve politicians who are transparent, make decisions based on the public’s needs, and aren’t influenced by corporate donors. Without accountability, trust in government continues to deteriorate, and everyday people continue to feel ignored.

Affordability is a major issue affecting families in California. Many struggle with rising health care costs, housing prices, and everyday expenses. Eric Jones is striving on addressing these problems by lowering prescription drug prices, expanding medicare, and reducing out-of-pocket medical costs. He’s investigating affordable housing to help working families and seniors stay financially stable.

Eric Jones is striving to serve the people it represents. Many citizens feel ignored or overlooked when it comes to issues that directly affect their lives. His commitment to reject corporate PAC money is to ensure that he is accountable to voters, not corporations. Our district deserves leadership that is transparent, accountable, and prioritizes the people. Eric Jones represents an opportunity for change and give people a voice in their government.

Janely Mendoza

Disclaimer: Opinions are those of the writer and do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its Editorial Staff. The Vanguard does not endorse political candidates and is committed to publishing all public opinions and maintaining an open forum subject to guidelines related to decency and tone, not content.

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