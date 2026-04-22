The Country Without an Army

Zdeněk Macháček via Unsplash

In 1948, a man with a hammer walked up to a military wall in San José, Costa Rica.

He swung. The wall cracked.

His name was José Figueres. He had just won a civil war that lasted 44 days. 2,000 people were dead. The country was shattered. He could have built a military dictatorship. He could have fortified his power with weapons and soldiers.

Instead, he announced the dissolution of the armed forces.

Not a reduction. Not a reorganization. Elimination.

The military was gone. The constitution was amended to forbid a standing army permanently. Costa Rica became one of the few nations in history to voluntarily disarm.

In 1948, Costa Rica’s military budget was roughly 20% of government spending. Within a decade, education spending had tripled. Healthcare spending doubled. The money that would have gone to weapons went somewhere else.

It went to schools. It went to hospitals. It went to conservation. It went to life.

The results took time. They weren’t instant. But they were measurable.

Costa Rica reversed deforestation. In the 1980s, forest cover dropped to 21%. Through conservation and reforestation, it rose to over 52%. Today, 25% of the country’s land is legally protected. National parks cover the landscape. The forests are growing, not shrinking.

Costa Rica generates nearly 100% of its electricity from renewable sources. Hydroelectric power from rivers. Geothermal power from volcanoes. Wind. Solar. The country runs on what the earth provides. Fossil fuels are minimal.

The literacy rate is over 97%. Universal healthcare covers all citizens. Life expectancy is over 80 years. Higher than the United States in some measures.

A farmer named Luis Mora lives in the mountains near Monteverde. His grandfather worked the land when forests were being cleared for cattle. Today, his farm borders a national park. His children went to school for free. His wife gave birth in a public hospital with trained doctors. He doesn’t worry about a military coup. He doesn’t worry about his sons being conscripted. He worries about the weather. He worries about prices. He doesn’t worry about soldiers.

This isn’t a utopia. Costa Rica has inequality. It has corruption. It has debt. It struggles with drug trafficking routes. Tourism creates environmental pressure. The choice to abolish the military didn’t solve every problem.

It solved one problem. It freed resources for others.

The history matters. The 1948 civil war was fought over a disputed election. Figueres emerged as the leader of a provisional government. He argued that Costa Rica’s security came from democracy, not weapons. He believed that military spending drained resources from development.

He was right.

Costa Rica hasn’t been in a war since 1948. It has no standing army. It has a police force. It has a coast guard. It has a small security unit. It cannot fight a war.

Defense comes from diplomacy. Costa Rica has no enemies. It relies on international law. It relies on the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance. It relies on the fact that invading a country with no army would be a diplomatic disaster.

The comparison to neighbors is stark. Nicaragua has a military. It had a civil war in the 1980s. Tens of thousands died. Honduras has a military. It had a coup in 2009. The government was overthrown. Panama has a military. It was invaded by the United States in 1989. Thousands died.

Costa Rica has had none of this. No civil war since 1948. No coup. No invasion. The country without an army has been the most stable country in Central America.

The lesson is not that Costa Rica is perfect. The lesson is that Costa Rica made a different choice. The military budget was not inevitable. It was a decision. The government chose to spend money on something else.

The National System of Conservation Areas was created with military funds. The Costa Rican Social Security Fund expanded. Universal healthcare was established. The University of Costa Rica grew. These weren’t abstract investments. They were concrete programs built with money that would have gone to weapons.

The forests grew back because the government funded reforestation. The rivers powered the grid because the government invested in hydroelectric dams. The volcanoes generated electricity because the government invested in geothermal plants. The people learned to read because the government built schools. The people got healthcare because the government built hospitals.

This is what happens when a country invests in life instead of death.

The choice was made in 1948. The results took decades. But they are visible.

The hammer that Figueres swung cracked more than a wall. It cracked the assumption that a country needs a military to survive. It cracked the assumption that security comes from weapons.

Costa Rica proved that a country can disarm and thrive. It proved that resources spent on weapons can be spent on people. It proved that investing in the environment pays off.

The country without an army has forests that are growing. It has rivers that power the grid. It has people who live longer than people in countries that spend billions on weapons.

The choice was deliberate.

The social results are still visible and prospering today.

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