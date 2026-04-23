COURT WATCH: Judge Denies Supervised Release, Citing Prior Record and Missed Court Appearances

WOODLAND, Calif. — During an April 22 custody hearing, the court denied a request for supervised release for an accused person facing multiple theft-related charges, relying heavily on prior criminal history and a probation assessment that concluded the accused lacked stability.

The accused appeared in court for three separate cases, including two felony theft cases and one misdemeanor charge for trespass and public drunkenness. The matters were consolidated for rescheduling and arraignment after the accused failed to appear in court last week, resulting in the issuance of an active warrant.

Defense Attorney Ava Landers, on behalf of the Yolo Public Defender’s Office, requested that the accused be released under supervision with monitoring conditions. The defense stated that the accused has a verified residence with his mother and is willing to comply with GPS monitoring and all court-ordered conditions if granted release.

The defense further argued that those resources, specifically stable housing and electronic supervision, would provide the proper structure to ensure that the accused makes all mandatory court appearances.

Probation opposed release by emphasizing not only the recent conduct, but also the accused’s criminal history. The criminal history documented in the reports dates back multiple years.

The probation officer argued that the accused was “high risk,” reiterating the previous convictions of the accused. The officer noted several times during the hearing that the accused had numerous past arrests, including instances of failing to appear in court.

Probation further argued that despite the defense’s claims that the accused had a verified residence, those claims were most likely inaccurate because there was no documentation proving it.

Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Palumbo reinforced that position, further highlighting prior convictions and repeated criminal cases over the past several years. The prosecution also stressed that the accused’s criminal history undermined any reliability in the defense’s proposed supervised release and GPS monitoring plan.

Judge Stephen L. Mock ultimately denied the request for supervised release, finding that the accused’s prior convictions, paired with a history of nonappearance, were enough to justify the denial.

Although the defense presented a release plan that included housing and GPS monitoring, the court based its decision on prior criminal history from years earlier.

The court set bail across all three cases, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. While the defense raised the accused’s lack of income, the court proceeded with standard procedure and set bail for each case.

The accused’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 6. The accused remains in custody.

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