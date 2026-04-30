Murder Case Concludes after Four-Year Wait for Justice in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – After four years of waiting, the family and friends of a murder victim saw the case brought to a conclusion Wednesday at the Governor George Deukmejian Courthouse.

On Feb. 22, 2022, the accused was seen on video surveillance killing his coworker in the parking lot of Republic Services, which was, at the time, their place of work.

A witness, a coworker to both the accused and the victim, as well as a close friend of the victim, took the stand. He described the victim as someone who was always happy and joking.

They had become close friends over the years, and the witness said he even knew the victim’s family.

The witness recalled that while the victim and the accused were friendly at one point, he had noticed they had stopped talking. Verbal or physical altercations, however, were never seen by this witness.

Wednesday, April 29, began with Deputy Public Defender Karen Brako resuming the examination of one of the detectives on the case.

DPD Brako played footage showing the parking lot and asked the detective to narrate the events as the video played.

The accused was seen pulling into the parking lot in his car, just a few feet away from the victim’s car.

The victim approached the accused as he got out of his car. Within a few seconds, a gun was pulled, and the victim was seen falling to the ground.

Family and friends who had once filled the gallery rushed out of the courtroom, tears and sniffles following closely behind.

DPD Brako then called Long Beach Police Department homicide Detective Lisette Temblador as the next witness.

Detective Temblador added to the case in her recounting of the investigation.

She had been one of the officers to respond to the call in February and was later assigned to investigate the case.

While the killing occurred on Feb. 22, 2022, it was not until March 2022 that police found the accused’s car about a “10 to 15 minute walk to the Mexican border,” said Detective Temblador.

At that time, they were unable to locate the accused, only his car, which contained his Republic Services employee ID, pieces of a gun and a gun cartridge that appeared to have held nine-millimeter rounds.

After the witnesses were heard, family and friends waited patiently for Judge Chet Taylor.

The deputy public defender attempted to request bail, but the request was denied.

The accused was found guilty by Judge Taylor and was given no bail.

After four years of waiting following the February 2022 killing, justice was finally delivered to the victim and their loved ones.

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