Shape Davis’ Future: Public Workshop on Housing and Transportation

By Vanguard Staff

DAVIS, Calif. — The City of Davis is inviting community members to participate in the second public workshop for the Davis 2050 General Plan Update on April 30, as officials continue a long-range planning process that will help determine how the city addresses future housing, jobs, transportation and growth needs.

According to a city announcement issued April 14, the workshop will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Center.

The city said the meeting will focus on land use and mobility concepts that are expected to guide how Davis meets current and future job and housing demands. Residents are being encouraged to attend and provide input on how the city should evolve over time.

The workshop marks the beginning of the second phase of the General Plan process. During that phase, the city will work with commissions, review land use and mobility concepts with the broader community, revise maps and identify policy directions.

City officials said the General Plan functions as Davis’ long-term policy framework for transportation, housing, sustainability and community development. The current update process, known as the Davis 2050 General Plan Update, is intended to shape priorities and planning decisions for the next several decades.

The city said public participation remains a central component of the process and that feedback gathered during this phase will help inform future plan alternatives and policy choices.

To increase accessibility, the city said Spanish interpretation services will be available at the event. Activities for children and refreshments will also be provided.

Community members can register for the workshop through the city’s published registration link and can find additional information about the General Plan Update and future engagement opportunities through the project website.

The General Plan process is expected to be one of the most consequential policy efforts facing Davis in coming years, as city leaders weigh housing production, transportation planning, environmental goals and land use decisions that will shape the community through 2050 and beyond.

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