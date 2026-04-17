Davis City Council to Discuss Willowgrove Development Proposal on Tuesday

DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis City Council is scheduled to hold a public workshop next Tuesday on the proposed Willowgrove development, a 232-acre project in northeast Davis that would bring 1,250 housing units, including 250 deed-restricted affordable apartments, along with parks, open space, transportation improvements and neighborhood-serving retail.

According to a staff report prepared for the April 21 meeting, the workshop is intended to give councilmembers an opportunity to review project materials, hear presentations from city staff and the applicant, take public comment and provide feedback on the proposal and the draft development agreement before formal hearings expected in early May.

City staff wrote that while negotiators have reached tentative agreement with the applicant on most major issues, council direction is still needed on remaining details and final terms. Staff indicated the council is tentatively scheduled to consider the project at a public hearing on May 5.

The Willowgrove proposal, formerly known as the Shriners project, would require multiple city approvals, including a General Plan amendment, prezoning, planned development approvals, subdivision maps, an affordable housing plan and a development agreement. Because the site is outside current city limits, the project would also need annexation and voter approval under Davis’ Measure J/R/D growth-control process before it could move forward.

The project site is located north of East Covell Boulevard and east of the Wildhorse and Palomino neighborhoods. Plans call for a mix of housing types, including detached single-family homes, duplexes, townhomes, condominiums and multifamily affordable rental housing.

Of the 1,250 total units proposed, 197 would be low-density market-rate single-family homes, 515 would be medium-density homes including single-family residences, duplexes and townhomes, and 538 units would be high-density housing, including condominiums and affordable apartments.

In addition to housing, the plan includes a community park, mini park, dog park, neighborhood greenbelts, an urban agricultural transition area, and a 1.5-acre neighborhood retail site intended for local services. The project would also include new streets, landscaping corridors and other infrastructure improvements.

Affordable housing is expected to be a major focus of next week’s workshop.

The draft development agreement outlines 250 affordable rental units — equal to 20% of all homes in the project — to be reserved for extremely low-, very low- and low-income households. The proposal states those units would be built in a single phase on a 10-acre site.

The targeted affordability breakdown calls for approximately 30% of the affordable units to serve extremely low-income households, 20% for very low-income households and 50% for low-income households. At least 30% of the affordable homes would contain three bedrooms. The agreement also includes a minimum of 10 units intended to serve individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The timing of affordable construction is another key feature. Under the proposed terms, construction must be underway on at least 141 affordable units before occupancy of the 100th market-rate unit. The developer would also be required to deliver a construction-ready affordable housing site before the first market-rate occupancy permit is issued.

The agreement also proposes a $1.8 million contribution to the city’s Housing Trust Fund for moderate-income homeownership opportunities within Willowgrove. According to the report, the city could use those funds either to help acquire homes for long-term deed-restricted affordability or to provide down-payment assistance to eligible buyers.

Transportation and traffic improvements are also central to the proposal.

The development agreement states the project would construct physical improvements needed to address project-related peak-hour traffic effects, install sidewalks along the north side of East Covell Boulevard adjacent to the site and add a new crosswalk at the entrance to Harper Junior High School.

The developer would also contribute toward widening East Covell Boulevard to address cumulative traffic impacts and would construct frontage widening along the project boundary. In addition, the applicant would pay up to $11 million in traffic impact fees.

Transit commitments include construction of a transit station in coordination with Unitrans and Yolobus, along with participation in transportation demand management efforts through Yolo Commute. The project also includes planned bicycle and pedestrian connections and other active transportation amenities.

The proposal contains several climate and sustainability measures as well.

According to the staff report, Willowgrove is planned as an all-electric community. The draft agreement references participation in Valley Clean Energy’s UltraGreen option for homes, solar rooftop systems, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and possible future participation in a municipal utility or microgrid if available and feasible.

Landscape and environmental commitments include native and climate-ready plantings, front-yard turf restrictions, composting and waste-diversion measures, stormwater management improvements and floodwater storage capacity intended to improve resilience.

The project would also plant 2,500 new trees on public and private property, according to the report. Staff said those trees would be selected from the city’s climate-ready lists and would help provide shade, expand the urban forest and support carbon sequestration goals.

The Planning Commission reviewed the proposal earlier this month and voted unanimously, 7-0, to recommend approval of the environmental impact report and associated findings, the General Plan amendment, prezoning, planned development approvals, the development agreement, subdivision maps and the affordable housing plan.

According to the report, commissioners cited the project’s design, housing mix, affordability plan, amenities, public outreach process, environmental analysis and proposed roadway improvements among the reasons for their support. Public comment at that hearing was described as overwhelmingly supportive, with many speakers pointing to housing needs, community benefits and the accelerated construction timeline.

Several nearby Wildhorse residents were described as generally neutral, asking for support for a wider agricultural buffer and more single-story homes near the neighborhood but not expressing direct opposition to the project.

The Planning Commission also forwarded several additional ideas for council consideration, including moderate-income ownership units, expanded solar options, edible landscaping where feasible and potential support for a future grade-separated bicycle or pedestrian crossing near Covell Boulevard.

City staff, however, raised concerns about some of those suggestions. The report states staff and the council subcommittee do not support a grade-separated crossing near Harper Junior High because another crossing already exists less than a mile away. Staff also questioned edible landscaping, saying it generally requires more water and maintenance than other climate-resilient options.

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