Opinion: We Must Address Both the Housing Shortage and the Mismatch of Supply in Davis

The housing debate has often been viewed as a contest between two simplified stories. One side says the solution is obvious: build more housing and prices will fall.

The other says the real crisis is not scarcity at all, but greed, speculation, and a political economy tilted toward developers, landlords, and investors.

While each of those narratives captures a bit of truth – neither is entirely true on its own – but neither side is altogether wrong and that’s what makes this discussion tricky.

My own view is a synthesis of competing truths: scarcity matters, inequality matters, and the reality of housing is far messier than either side’s simple narrative admits.

I have long argued that California, and Davis in particular, face real housing constraints caused by years of insufficient production.

At the same time, the housing crisis is not just about housing production, but also about whether the homes we produce align with the incomes, life stages, and practical needs of the people who live here or hope to.

This is the mismatch between the market and the needs. It is not a denial of the need for supply, it’s an acknowledgment that supply alone will not fix the crisis.

A community can post respectable unit totals and still experience a severe housing crisis.

If available homes are priced beyond the reach of teachers, service workers, nurses, young families, and first-time buyers, those units do not function as meaningful housing opportunities for large segments of the population.

If most new construction consists of luxury apartments, large single-family homes, or investor-oriented rentals, the market may be active while remaining deeply exclusionary.

At the same time, the numbers in Davis in particular show that we are nowhere near producing a sufficient number of homes – 805 in the last seventeen years does not cut. Because of the mismatch that number actually dramatically understates the housing crisis.

Seniors may want to downsize but have nowhere to go locally.

Young adults raised in the community may want to stay but cannot afford entry-level ownership options.

Families may need three-bedroom homes near schools and parks, not only one-bedroom apartments.

Workers may find housing only far from their jobs, increasing commute times, congestion, and household stress.

I’ve argued consistently that Davis’ traffic problems are related to the lack of housing that forces people to commute to their jobs whether it’s at UC Davis or DJUSD.

Again, we need to be looking at supply – because the scarcity of housing in Davis is very real. 805 is not just a made up number, and it also not just an abstraction, it reflects the constrained supply on the ground.

When demand rises faster than production over long periods, prices increase, competition intensifies, and access narrows – that is basic economics – which yes applies to housing and applies to housing in Davis.

But composition matters too.

A thousand units that do not match household needs will not solve the same problems as a thousand units diversified across income levels, household sizes, and tenure types.

At the same time, building housing requires investors, capital, and a viable return on investment. There is a reason why in San Diego this week, the focus was on ways to get capital investment to make projects viable.

As I noted in yesterday’s article, that financing piece may be the most significant.

Housing advocates and developers alike have increasingly argued that entitlement reform alone is not enough when interest rates, insurance costs and construction pricing have made many multifamily projects impossible to finance.

Haney hit this point directly.

“You can upzone, you can streamline, but if the financing isn’t there to get these projects built, they don’t happen,” he said.

As we have noted many times here, and it was amplified by Nolan Gray of California YIMBY, “It’s really, really hard to make projects pencil today.”

At the same time, the housing crisis persists because existing power structures and structural barriers make meaningful change difficult to achieve.

However, the housing crisis cannot and should not be reduced to corruption. The deeper problem is not simply bad actors, but competing interests, conflicting incentives, and different visions of what communities should become.

But neither should we ignore how entrenched interests often influence policy.

Existing homeowners may seek to preserve scarcity because scarcity protects property values.

Political actors may weaponize environmental concerns selectively. Industry groups may support reforms that maximize profit while neglecting deeper affordability needs.

Financialization has turned housing into an investment vehicle as much as a place to live.

Those realities are part of the story, but they are not the whole story.

The temptation in public debate is to choose one lens and reject the others.

That is how we end up with shallow arguments where every project is cast as either salvation or exploitation, every critic as either selfish or enlightened, and every data point as proof of what people already believed.

Reality is more complicated than that and nowhere is that complexity clearer than in Davis.

Again, one of the most important facts in Davis is this: the city added only 805 single-family homes in 17 years.

You cannot run from that number.

Whatever one’s broader theory of housing may be, that is an extraordinarily small amount of family-oriented ownership housing for a high-demand, university-adjacent community with strong schools, stable neighborhoods, and enduring regional appeal.

Families with children often seek stability, space, and the ability to remain rooted in one place over time.

Many households want a yard, multiple bedrooms, or proximity to neighborhood schools.

Others would gladly choose a townhouse, condo, or smaller detached home if those options existed at attainable prices.

But when very little ownership-oriented housing is added over nearly two decades, pressure concentrates on the existing stock.

Higher-income buyers bid for a limited supply of homes, existing owners gain wealth through appreciation, younger households struggle to enter the market, middle-income families look elsewhere, adult children raised in Davis find they cannot afford to return, and new workers commute in from surrounding communities because living locally is out of reach. The result is not merely higher prices, but a gradual reshaping of who gets to belong.

But it’s more than that – it has civic, environmental and traffic consequences.

School enrollment decline does not happen in a vacuum; it often reflects a local housing system that is not making room for the next generation of families, workers, and residents.

To say that is not to romanticize endless growth or dismiss legitimate concerns about change.

Davis residents are right to ask hard questions about major development proposals, because traffic, farmland preservation, water use, fiscal sustainability, infrastructure financing, design quality, and environmental performance all matter. A healthy city should debate those tradeoffs seriously, not rubber-stamp every proposal placed before it.

At the same time, some of those very problems are exacerbated by limited housing growth.

Too often, our debates treat every individual project in isolation.

One proposal raises traffic concerns, another raises farmland concerns, and another sparks questions about timing or financing, with each concern potentially valid on its own terms.

But if the cumulative result of saying no, delaying, downsizing, or narrowing options year after year is chronic underproduction, then the city bears responsibility for the broader consequences as well.

That is why the path forward can’t be reduced to a binary choice between “build more” and “fix inequality.”

We need both.

Davis needs more total housing, because scarcity remains a real constraint.

It also needs a better mix of housing: starter homes, condominiums, townhomes, small-lot homes, family-sized rentals, accessory dwellings, affordable units, supportive housing, and places where seniors can downsize without leaving the community they helped build.

It needs policies that expand access rather than simply protect accumulated asset values, approval systems predictable enough to encourage production while still demanding quality, and affordability strategies that include both market supply and deeply subsidized housing for households the market will never adequately serve.

It also needs transportation and land-use planning that reduce forced commuting, with growth tied to civic goals—not growth for growth’s sake, but not stagnation disguised as stewardship either.

Most of all, it needs honesty.

Honesty means acknowledging that supply constraints, inequality, and financialization are real, that not all housing serves the same public purpose, that local choices have long-term demographic effects, and that a city can preserve its character while still making room for new people to share in it.

The easiest politics are built on false choices that flatter people into believing every problem has one villain and one cure, but housing does not work that way.

There is a shortage, a mismatch between what exists and what many households need, structural barriers embedded in the economy and political system, and in Davis, prolonged underproduction of family-oriented housing.

Recognizing all of those truths at once is not inconsistency, but the reality of a complex system that we too often try to reduce to its lowest common denominator.

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