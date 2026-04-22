Letter: Former CHP Deputy Commissioner Supports Diane Ortiz for Yolo County Judge

Diane Ortiz – courtesy photo

by Ramona Prieto, Retired Deputy Commissioner of the California Highway Patrol

Over the course of my career with the California Highway Patrol, I have served in roles that had never before been filled by women. That experience taught me that leadership—whether in public safety or on the bench—comes down to integrity, discipline, sound judgment, and how you treat people.

For these reasons, I strongly support Diane Ortiz for Yolo County Superior Court Judge.

I have known Diane for many years and have watched her develop into a thoughtful, principled, and highly capable public servant. As a prosecutor, she has demonstrated strong legal knowledge, a steady temperament, and the ability to make fair, well-reasoned decisions—qualities essential in a judge.

Public trust in our institutions depends on consistency, impartiality, and respect for every individual who comes before the court. Diane understands this responsibility and approaches her work with professionalism, compassion, and integrity.

It is also important that our courts reflect the communities they serve. Diane brings both valuable perspective and proven ability. She is exceptionally well qualified and prepared to serve.

At a time when confidence in our institutions is being tested, Diane Ortiz is the kind of judge who will uphold the integrity of the court and strengthen public trust.

She has my full support.

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