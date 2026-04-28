Rising Living Costs and Civil Rights Pressures Addressed at Community Town Hall

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Latino, Black and labor leaders gathered April 23 at Meruelo Media Studios for a community town hall on economic justice and civil rights, citing rising living costs, limited economic opportunities and growing concerns over civil rights pressures affecting communities across the country.

The event, titled “Dignity. Prosperity. Together,” was convened by UnidosUS, the National Urban League and SEIU-United Service Workers West. Organizers said the gathering brought together more than 100 community members, workers, advocates and civic leaders around “a shared conviction rooted in dignity, freedom and shared prosperity,” connecting “the fight for economic opportunity to the civil rights legacy that has always demanded it.”

Janet Murguía, president and CEO of UnidosUS, said attendees described “many challenges they are facing right now, especially rising prices and fewer opportunities to prosper.” She added that communities are experiencing “unprecedented attacks on their civil rights.”

Murguía said the organizations came together to “showcase the ways in which the Trump administration has failed to deliver for our communities” and to highlight “the power and promise of our communities coming together.” She further emphasized civic engagement, stating that “it is critical that everyone uses the power of their voice and the power of their vote to shape a brighter future for America.”

Organizers described broader economic conditions, noting that “housing costs keep climbing while wages stay flat,” and that “health care bills are pushing families into debt.” They added many are “working multiple jobs but still feel one unexpected expense away from crisis,” describing financial instability affecting communities across different backgrounds.

The press release also pointed to immigration enforcement, stating that “federal immigration enforcement actions have compounded that economic pain,” and that “as workers pull back out of fear — from jobs, schools and public life — whole communities feel it.” It further noted that “federal budget cuts are … threatening the safety net that millions of working families depend on.”

Marc H. Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, stated that “the fight for economic justice and the fight for civil rights are inseparable.” He said “families are battered by rising housing costs, stagnant wages, escalating health care bills,” along with “fear and uncertainty” when enforcement reaches communities, adding that “these pressures cut across race, background and zip code.”

David Huerta, president of SEIU-United Service Workers West, stated that “creating good union jobs and holding employers accountable is the key to economic prosperity for workers.”

Huerta also alleged that “the Administration [has] unleash[ed] a campaign of terror to silence dissent and criminalize organizing,” adding that he is facing “baseless charges for exercising my First Amendment rights” related to an immigration enforcement protest.

Community members also shared testimonies, with organizers stating these reflected “the struggle for fair wages and stable housing,” the “economic impact of federal immigration enforcement” and “the fight to build and sustain a business in communities that have been systematically underinvested.”

In a joint statement, leaders outlined priorities. “We believe work should pay a fair and living wage. We believe every family deserves a safe home. We believe no one should choose between a paycheck and a sick child.”

The statement added, “We believe in freedom from fear and the freedom to build one’s own life,” noting these are “promises America has made — and too often not kept.”

The organizations also called on leaders and institutions to support the UnidosUS Economic Prosperity Agenda, which focuses on “housing, jobs, small business and entrepreneurship, and family security,” and is intended to promote long-term economic stability.

The event concluded with a call for civic participation, with organizers urging individuals to “raise their voices” and “exercise their vote” in upcoming elections.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: