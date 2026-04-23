Letter: Eric Jones… A Breath of Fresh Air in the Current Political Climate

Eric Jones

Eric Jones’s candidacy is a breath of fresh air in the current political climate. Midterm elections are usually filled with incumbents, new propositions and local measures, but with the open primary there is hope for a positive shift from the mundane.

New ideas, a humble background and, most importantly, integrity encompass the qualities of an outstanding candidate for Congress. Eric Jones checks all of these boxes.

His campaign has focused on the issues families here in the 4th District are actually grappling with: making housing more affordable, protecting vital access to quality health care, keeping corporate PAC money out of politics, and ensuring that working people have a fair chance to thrive and succeed.

In modern campaigns, there are too many loopholes that allow corporations to take the reins of future policies. Jones has pledged not to take any PAC money, and that commitment signals a very different approach that some politicians pass up in order to fast-track a congressional seat.

Jones has emphasized transparency, accessibility and a willingness to challenge the status quo. It is time for a shift from bought-out and long-standing representatives to grassroots, community-driven candidates.

Congress needs a remodel to bring back the true spirit of representation: for the people, not the money.

Signed: Bethany Oliveira

Disclaimer: Opinions are those of the writer and do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its Editorial Staff. The Vanguard does not endorse political candidates and is committed to publishing all public opinions and maintaining an open forum subject to guidelines related to decency and tone, not content.

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