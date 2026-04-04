Court Mandates Confidential Legal Calls for Detainees at ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction requiring Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Florida Department of Emergency Management to ensure meaningful access to legal counsel for people detained at the Everglades Detention Facility, following allegations that detainees were effectively cut off from their attorneys, according to an American Civil Liberties Union press release.

The facility, more commonly known as “Alligator Alcatraz,” has been met with allegations of “horrific conditions” from detainees.

The facility, located in the Florida Everglades, first began accepting detainees in July 2025 and is able to house up to 3,000 people. At the time the case was heard in late January 2026, approximately 1,500 people were detained.

The plaintiffs, the detainees of the facility and the law firm and legal service organization that represents them, assert that the conditions and policies at the facility violated detainees’ constitutional rights, namely their right to due process and access to legal representation.

The first example cited in support of this claim is how neither the detainees nor their attorneys were provided with any information on how to contact the other.

Attorneys stated that there was no publicly posted information regarding the facility’s attorney access protocols, and detainees reportedly were never told how they could contact their legal representation. They asserted there was no information posted in the facility that explained these procedures.

Another example cited is that the facility originally required attorneys to schedule in-person legal visits. However, the attorneys stated that their clients would often be transferred from the facility before they were able to meet. This prevented detainees from being able to talk with their legal representation, effectively denying them timely access to counsel.

That said, this policy was revoked a few weeks before the initial hearing in line with the ICE 2025 National Detention Standards.

Lastly, the plaintiffs maintained that they were led to believe that detainees could only make calls to their attorneys on monitored phone lines. Plaintiffs argued this undermines attorney-client privilege.

Although the facility stated that the detainees were able to make phone calls that were both unmonitored and unrecorded, plaintiffs stated that those who were detained were not informed about how to access these confidential lines, according to the ruling.

As per Katie Blankenship, the founder of Sanctuary of the South and an organizational plaintiff in this case, “People are left to navigate life-altering immigration proceedings without the ability to communicate with their attorneys. This is unconstitutional and unacceptable.”

Amy Godshall, staff attorney at the ACLU of Florida, reaffirmed Blankenship’s concerns, stating, “No one should have to fight deportation alone and without counsel from inside a detention center—it’s a basic constitutional right.”

However, the ruling by U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell now requires ICE and the facility to offer easily accessible confidential legal calls to detainees. Information about how attorneys and detainees can contact one another must also be released.

Additionally, the order states that ICE must continue to allow attorneys to visit their clients in the facility without having to pre-schedule their visits.

With this, Judge Chappell also certified the case as a class action. This ensures that the court’s protections and requirements apply to all who are currently detained at the facility and all who may be detained in the future.

Corene Kendrick, deputy director of the National Prison Project at the ACLU, praised the court’s decision and emphasized the broader implications of the ruling.

She declared, “Today’s ruling is a major victory and underscores what we’ve known to be true all along: access to legal counsel is a constitutional right — not a privilege — for all people in this country, and the State of Florida and ICE cannot lock people up with no way to speak to an attorney.”

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