Alameda County Supervisors Unanimously Oppose Reopening FCI Dublin as ICE Detention Center

PC: Jesstess87 Via Wikimedia Commons

OAKLAND, Calif. — Alameda County supervisors have unanimously approved a resolution opposing any effort to reopen or repurpose the former Federal Correctional Institution Dublin as a detention facility, escalating local resistance amid growing concerns about immigration enforcement and the facility’s troubled history.

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday formally rejected the possibility of reopening the shuttered prison for detention or correctional purposes, following strong public opposition and testimony from hundreds of residents, according to a press release.

The resolution, introduced by Supervisors David Haubert and Elisa Márquez, reflects mounting concern that the site could be reused by federal authorities or contractors, including as a potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

As noted in a letter submitted to the Board of Supervisors on March 17, 2026, the facility functioned as a low-security federal correctional institution for women until it was officially closed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Dec. 5, 2024, as a result of “systematic failures including staff misconduct, inadequate oversight, and dangerous infrastructure […]”

New details outlined in the press release highlight that the closure followed what advocates describe as a “rampant crisis” of staff sexual abuse targeting incarcerated women, many of whom were undocumented, along with documented environmental hazards such as mold, asbestos and deteriorating infrastructure.

Alameda County officials wrote that although the facility has been shut down, “credible reports and public speculation” indicate the possibility of its reuse by the federal government or federal contractors as a detention facility, including potential use as a new ICE facility.

In early 2025, news reports revealed that ICE was considering reopening FCI Dublin as an immigration detention center, prompting sustained community concern and organizing efforts to block the proposal.

County officials stressed that opposition to such plans had already been expressed in April 2025 by the board president, who addressed the acting director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the secretary of Homeland Security.

Local resistance has continued to build, including a unanimous December 2025 vote by the Dublin City Council opposing any reopening of the facility after dozens of residents spoke out during public comment.

County officials also voiced concern over the potential negative community impact associated with an increased ICE presence in the area.

Alameda officials cited cities such as Chicago and Minneapolis, where a growing number of immigrants have been arrested by ICE.

In those cities, immigration enforcement presence has resulted in a loss of trust in local government institutions.

Advocates and community members emphasized the broader human impact of detention expansion during the board meeting.

“As Japanese Americans, we know that separating families and holding human beings in inhumane carceral conditions causes deep harm that is passed down from generation to generation,” said Sophie Sarkar of Tsuru for Solidarity, adding that local opposition is critical to stopping detention expansion.

Another speaker, Kendra Drysdale of the California Coalition for Women Prisoners and a survivor of FCI Dublin, described the facility as “one of the darkest human rights scandals in California’s history” and called for it to be permanently closed and repurposed for community use.

Community members, including students and local organizers, also spoke about the lasting psychological and social impact of the facility.

“Despite being right next to where we live we can’t see the facility. We can’t see the asbestos filled walls. Yet it still looms large over all of Dublin,” said Dublin High School student Adrian Van during public comment.

Organizers stressed the importance of coalition-building and sustained advocacy in opposing detention expansion.

The ICE Out of Dublin Coalition, a network of community organizations, faith leaders, survivors and advocates, has been working to prevent the site’s reopening through organizing, storytelling and public engagement.

The resolution introduced by Alameda County officials cites several reasons why the county opposes reopening the former detention facility.

As noted in the resolution, the county identifies as a “Welcoming County” and opposes the opening of a new detention center, aligning with previous efforts aimed at improving preparedness for increased ICE presence in the area.

Further, the resolution states that the closure of the former detention facility followed extensive reporting on misconduct issues, which led to a loss of trust in the institution.

Therefore, officials argue that reopening FCI Dublin could result in similar problems.

Environmental safety concerns have also been raised regarding the former facility, which was deemed unfit for use by the Bureau of Prisons due to serious infrastructural issues.

According to official statements, asbestos and mold at the facility pose risks to the health of detainees and staff members.

The resolution also notes that Alameda County’s population includes 526,000 immigrants out of a total of 1.57 million residents.

Officials warn that using the facility as an ICE center would likely decrease trust in local institutions.

Finally, officials point to ongoing protests against ICE and immigration detention centers across California, including in Alameda County, as another reason to oppose any future use of the facility.

If adopted, the resolution would formally reject any future reopening of FCI Dublin, including its conversion into a detention center for immigrants.

It would also encourage the Department of Homeland Security, the Bureau of Prisons and other federal authorities to maintain regular communication with Alameda County.

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