Davis Amtrak Station Receives $1M for Bicycle and Pedestrian Upgrades from Rep. Mike Thompson

courtesy city of Davis – City of Davis Senior Transportation Planner Jennifer Donofrio, City of Davis Public Works Engineering and Transportation Director Ryan Chapman, Capitol Corridor Managing Director Rob Padgette, Yolo County Supervisor Lucas Frerichs, Representative Mike Thompson, City of Davis Mayor Donna Neville, City of Davis Councilmember Josh Chapman and Davis City Manager Daryel Dunston

DAVIS, Calif. — U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson presented a $1 million federal check to the City of Davis on April 6 to support bicycle and pedestrian improvements at the Davis Amtrak Station, city officials announced.

The funding, awarded as part of Thompson’s Community Funded Projects for Fiscal Year 2026, will help construct a new connection to Olive Drive, improving access for residents south of the station. The project is designed to enhance multimodal access and align with a planned undercrossing being developed by Amtrak as part of its ADA improvement efforts.

The Davis station is among the busiest in the region, accounting for more than 10% of total Capitol Corridor ridership. It is one of 18 stations along the 170-mile Capitol Corridor line in Northern California, which operates 15 daily round trips stopping in Davis.

City officials said the project will improve access for bicyclists and pedestrians while creating a safer and more direct route between downtown Davis and South Davis without reliance on motor vehicles.

“We appreciate Representative Thompson’s support in helping us move this important project forward,” said Mayor Donna Neville. “This investment will make a meaningful difference in how people access the station and navigate our city for years to come.”

City Manager Daryel Dunston emphasized the broader infrastructure benefits of the funding.

“We are grateful to Representative Thompson for his dedication to our community and focus on public safety,” Dunston said. “These funds will help us improve multimodal accessibility to the station, increase access from South Davis to downtown and enhance our bicycling and pedestrian infrastructure.”

The current Davis train station, built in 1913 after the original 1868 structure was destroyed by fire, is designed in the Mission Revival style and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

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