Kansas School Districts Face Funding Cuts over Transgender Student Policies

Image courtesy Trans Liberty PAC

TOPEKA, Kan. — Following a federal investigation, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights and the Student Privacy Policy Office concluded that four school districts in the Kansas City metropolitan area, including Topeka Public Schools, violated federal law through their transgender student policies and now face the potential loss of federal funding if no resolution is reached.

According to The Topeka Capital-Journal, the possible federal funding cuts could affect Topeka USD 501, Kansas City USD 500, Olathe USD 233 and Shawnee Mission USD 512.

As The Topeka Capital-Journal reported, the Trump administration announced that policies in the Kansas districts violated Title IX and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, or FERPA.

Further, the Trump administration stated in a press release that “Topeka Public Schools violated Title IX with policies that allow male students to use female restrooms, locker rooms, and changing rooms, as well as participate in single-sex athletics, based on ‘gender identity.’”

The Topeka district has confirmed to the Office for Civil Rights that “male students have been allowed to use female restrooms and locker rooms based on ‘gender identity.’”

Further, the Trump administration stated that USD 501 violated parents’ rights under FERPA by “concealing from parents” school records and information regarding a child’s “gender transition,” different pronouns, names and related matters.

Kimberly Richey, a Trump administration official and assistant secretary for civil rights, stated, “These Kansas school districts have allowed ‘gender ideology’ to run amok in their schools.”

She continued, stating that “These policies not only violate federal law, but are contrary to the sound judgment we expect from our educational leaders, and thoroughly disrespectful to parents who entrust school personnel to keep their children safe.”

With this, the Trump administration warned it could pull federal funding from the four school districts.

According to USD 501 budget documents, federal funding accounts for $26 million of the district’s total $227 million in revenues in the current school year.

However, the Department of Education has proposed resolution agreements “that specify actions to remedy the violations of Title IX and FERPA.”

The Topeka Capital-Journal reported that the resolutions include “banning transgender students from participating in sports based on their gender identity and banning them from opposite-sex bathrooms, locker rooms and other private spaces.”

In addition, the resolutions call on districts to “inform school personnel that ‘gender support plans’ and other related documents having to do with a student’s so-called ‘gender transition’ will be made readily available and accessible to parents and guardians.”

Kansas state laws enacted in 2026 already ban transgender people from using opposite-sex private spaces and further prohibit transgender boys and men from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.

Moreover, officials highlighted that “If any of the Districts fail to reach an agreement, the Department may initiate enforcement action, which could ultimately lead to the termination of federal funding via administrative and/or judicial proceedings,” affecting the four districts and schools.

In response, Aarion Gray, a spokesperson for USD 501, said the district is “committed to working in partnership with Office for Civil Rights OCR to address and resolve any questions or requests for clarification.”

Additionally, the district emphasized that its “practices are aligned with Title IX and Kansas law,” adding, “The safety, security, and dignity of every Topeka Public Schools student is our top priority, and we remain committed to supporting students and families in Topeka Public Schools.”

Overall, Topeka Public Schools highlighted its commitment to students, families and addressing the matter.

The dispute leaves students and families in a state of uncertainty as the districts could face the loss of major federal funding or changes in district policies.

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