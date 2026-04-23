California Law on Federal Officer Identification Halted by Ninth Circuit Ruling

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has granted the federal government’s request for an injunction pending appeal, preventing California from enforcing Section 10 of the No Vigilantes Act against federal officers while litigation continues. Section 10 required federal law enforcement officers operating without uniforms in California to visibly display identification, including their agency affiliation and either a name or badge number, during arrests, detentions or crowd-control activities, with violations punishable as misdemeanors under state law.

In its analysis, the Ninth Circuit concluded that the federal government is likely to succeed on the merits of its claim, primarily because California’s law appears to violate the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution. The Supremacy Clause provides that federal law takes precedence over conflicting state laws.

The Ninth Circuit emphasized that states are generally prohibited from regulating how the federal government carries out its official duties unless Congress has explicitly authorized such regulation. According to the panel, California’s statute crossed that constitutional boundary by attempting to dictate whether, how and when federal officers must identify themselves while performing federal enforcement functions.

The Ninth Circuit also directly rejected the district court’s reasoning, which had previously determined that the federal government failed to demonstrate sufficient interference with its operations. The appellate court clarified that this was the wrong legal standard.

Rather than measuring the degree of interference, the proper inquiry is whether a state law directly regulates federal officers performing federal duties at all. The court underscored that even minimal or indirect interference can be unconstitutional if it constitutes an attempt by a state to impose its own regulations on federal activities or official duties.

The Ninth Circuit also found that the remaining factors required for granting an injunction favored the federal government. The court reasoned that enforcing a law likely to be unconstitutional would result in irreparable harm because it would undermine the constitutional balance established by the Supremacy Clause.

The panel further held that maintaining the supremacy of federal law is inherently in the public interest.

As a result of the decision, California officials, including Gavin Newsom and Rob Bonta, are temporarily prohibited from enforcing Section 10 of the No Vigilantes Act against federal officers. The injunction will remain in effect until the appeal is resolved or the court issues a subsequent order.

The implications of the ruling extend beyond this specific dispute and raise broader questions about the balance of power between state and federal governments. By emphasizing that even minimal state regulation of federal officers may violate the Supremacy Clause, the decision reinforces a strong vision of federal immunity from state control.

The ruling could limit states’ ability to impose transparency or accountability measures on federal law enforcement operating within their borders, even when those measures are framed as public safety protections.

At the same time, the decision could intensify ongoing political and legal tensions between states such as California and the federal government, particularly in areas such as immigration enforcement and protest policing.

Critics may argue that the ruling allows federal officers to operate with fewer visible accountability measures, potentially eroding public trust. The case suggests courts may continue to interpret the Supremacy Clause in a manner that prioritizes federal authority over state innovation, shaping future conflicts where states attempt to regulate federal actors. This precedent may also discourage other states from enacting similar legislation out of concern over constitutional challenges and prolonged federal litigation.

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