Right to Work Is the Right to Be Fired

I was fired for telling the truth.

I saw things happening that were not just shady, but illegal. Structural problems that put people at risk. I spoke up. I went through the proper channels. I made reports.

They called me into a small room. They said my position was being eliminated. They said it was not performance based. They handed me a box. They took my key. They walked me out.

This is what “Right to Work” really means. It’s not the right to a job. It’s the right of your boss to fire you for any reason, or for no reason at all. It’s the right to be silenced. It’s the right to be disappeared for being inconvenient. It’s the law that turns your livelihood into a favor they can revoke on a whim.

They call it “Right to Work.” Say those words out loud. They sound like freedom. They sound like the American dream. A guarantee.

It’s a lie.

The lie works like this. The law says you cannot be forced to join a union or pay union dues. This sounds good. Why should you have to pay someone to represent you?

Here is why. That union negotiates your contract. Your wages, your health insurance, your safety rules, your vacation time. That union defends you if you are unfairly fired. Like I was.

But under Right to Work, you can choose not to pay. You get some benefits of that contract. You get some of that protection. But you don’t have to contribute a dime. You become a free-rider. And when enough people free-ride, the union runs out of gas. It starves. It becomes weak.

A weak union can’t bargain for good wages. It can’t fight for safe conditions. It cannot protect you when you see something illegal and speak up.

The numbers don’t lie. In Right to Work states, workers make six to eleven thousand dollars less every year. They are fifty percent more likely to die on the job. They are less likely to have health insurance or a pension. The poverty rate is higher. The child labor laws are weaker.

This isn’t an accident. That’s the point.

The point has a history. These laws weren’t written by workers dreaming of freedom. They were written in the 1940s by corporate lawyers and segregationists. The goal was to keep unions weak and to keep them white. To divide workers by race so they couldn’t unite against the boss. The racial wealth gap in these states today isn’t a coincidence. It’s the finished product.

So how do they sell it? How do they convince a worker to vote for a law that will cost them ten thousand dollars a year?

They sell fear.

They say, “You should have the right to choose.” But the choice isn’t real. It’s between collective power and individual weakness. Between a strong voice to be heard, or a whisper that can ignored.

They say, “Those union dues are just another bill.” And when you are living paycheck to paycheck, that fifty-dollar a month dues payment feels real. The two-hundred dollar a week pay cut you will get without the union doesn’t feel real yet. It’s a future ghost. The dues are a present monster. You choose to fight the monster you can see.

They say, “This law will bring jobs.” And it does. It brings the jobs no one else wants. The jobs that pay too little and demand too much. The jobs where you can be fired for a complaint, for an injury, for a sick child. It brings the companies that come for the cheap, silent labor. They’re not coming for you. They’re coming for what they can take from you.

This is the psychological war. Right to Work doesn’t create fear. It harvests the fear that’s already there. The fear of an empty fridge. The fear of a missed rent payment. The fear of your child needing a doctor you cannot afford.

It takes that animal terror and points it in the wrong direction. It makes you afraid of the very thing that could save you. It makes you see your coworker, who is just as scared as you are, as the enemy. It makes you see the boss, who controls your life, as your only hope.

It turns “we” into “me.” And a single “me” is no match for a corporation.

I was that “me.” I spoke up alone. And I was removed. A union is a “we.” A “we” is much harder to silence. A “we” can afford lawyers. A “we” can strike. A “we” doesn’t have to choose between honesty and a paycheck.

Right to Work is the blueprint for the world they are building. It’s the grandfather of the gig economy. If this law says, “You have no right to a collective voice,” then Uber can say, “You are not an employee at all.” It’s the same logic. Your labor is a product. You’re a cost. You’re disposable.

They have the right to fire you. You have the right to be afraid.

The words need to be reclaimed. The right to work should mean the right to a job that pays a living wage. The right to work should mean the right to come home unharmed. The right to work should mean the right to speak up when you see something wrong without being thrown into the street.

The right to work should mean the right to a future, not just the permission to be used up today.

They once took my job because I was a threat to their system. Right to Work is the system. It’s not a law for workers. It’s a law for the people who use them up. It’s the right to exploit, wrapped in a flag, sold to the very people whose necks are upon which it places the boot.

We know what it is now. It’s the silence before you’re let go. It’s the empty box in your hands. It’s the walk to the door.

It’s the sound of your own voice, alone, echoing in a room they have already left.

Your right, to not fight.

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