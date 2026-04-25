Florida Executes Chadwick Willacy as Critics Raise Concerns over Lethal Injection Protocol

STARKE, Fla. — The State of Florida executed Chadwick “Khalil” Willacy on Tuesday for the 1990 murder of Marlys Sather, despite legal challenges alleging the state’s lethal injection protocol lacked “safety and efficacy,” according to an article and statement by Tracking Florida’s Death Penalty.

Willacy served 30 years on death row “trying to demonstrate that he was more than the impulsive and devastating actions he took just weeks shy of his 23rd birthday — when he was a young man in the grip of a severe and escalating substance use disorder.”

He maintained his innocence throughout what the victim’s son described as a “legal odyssey.” Willacy appealed to the Supreme Court with “a petition for writ of certiorari and application for stay pending at the U.S. Supreme Court.”

This afternoon, at around 1:30 p.m., Willacy’s claims were denied by the Supreme Court. There were no dissents.

The Florida Department of Corrections held its standard briefing, conducting media updates regarding the execution. At the 3:30 p.m. briefing, the department reported that “Willacy woke up at 5:00 a.m. and had visits from family. His last meal was chicken, tater tots, rice, beans, ice cream, pie, and milk.”

According to The Associated Press, Willacy gave a final statement addressing his family and maintaining his innocence.

“He apologized to his family and friends and urged his ‘brothers on the row’ to stay strong. He maintained his innocence, saying he would never kill his friend.”

Willacy continued: “To the victim’s family, I hope this brings you peace. If it does, that’s good,” Willacy said. “But this is not right.”

The Department of Corrections reported the time of death at 6:15 p.m. EST.

It was Florida’s fifth execution this year.

The Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (FADP) argued the case was not unique. The organization issued a statement addressing the execution and condemning the state’s protocol surrounding such practices.

“Khalil’s state-sanctioned murder is also inseparable from a deeper and more disturbing truth: This execution is the latest in a steady stream of Florida’s attempts to silence the truth about the safety and efficacy of its execution protocol,” the statement said.

It highlighted previous death row cases where executions took “twice as long as usual,” or lacked transparency during the execution process.

The release stated, “On March 6 of this year, Khalil requested public records about Florida’s lethal injection protocol, questioning how it has been administered during this unprecedented killing spree…He listened as the State claimed there was ‘no science’ for how long it takes to kill.”

Khalil had witnessed “neighbor after neighbor” request the same public records after warrants were signed and receive “stifling” from the courts, “for failing to sufficiently prove that their executions would be torturous, while the same courts denied them access to the very records that would support their claims.”

He claimed they were “mocked” by the state for attempting to stop their executions through last-ditch efforts.

“Instead of responding to his public records request and allowing the matter to be resolved through the appropriate legal process,” the statement claimed, “just a week later, the Governor answered with a death warrant, deciding Khalil would be next to die.”

This case followed a quartet of executions in Florida earlier this year. Khalil was aware those instances were not separate. He and his attorneys brought these issues to court, raising concerns about Florida’s lethal injection practices and “the State’s continued refusal to comply with its own public records laws” through its consistent lack of transparency.

“What is the State of Florida hiding in those records?” the FADP wrote. “Are they so incriminating that instead of transparency, our Governor used his unchecked power to sign a retaliatory death warrant just to silence one of the very people demanding the truth?”

The statement continued:

“This authority has no checks and balances, no one to oversee the reasons behind the selection process. No one to ensure that as long as Florida continues to have a death penalty, it should at least be administered with transparency, reliability, and basic human decency.”

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