“Leave no American behind.” The phrase started as a military pledge. We don’t abandon soldiers on the battlefield. We don’t leave the wounded, the sick, or the captured. The promise expanded over time. Politicians use it. Presidents use it. It’s meant to reassure. It’s meant to unify. It’s meant to tell Americans that their government will protect them.

Jackson, Mississippi went weeks without clean water. The system collapsed. The government knew the infrastructure was failing. The government knew the pipes were deteriorating. The government did nothing. Residents boiled water for drinking and bathing.

Flint, MI…

Cancer Alley in Louisiana has some of the highest cancer rates in the country. Predominantly Black communities live next to chemical plants. Toxins are released into the air and water. The government permits it. Indigenous communities have contaminated water systems. Reservations have been without clean water for decades. The government has known. The government has done nothing. Americans are being poisoned on American soil by American companies with American government permission.

The richest country on earth has food insecurity. Food deserts exist in rural and urban areas. SNAP benefits are cut while defense spending increases. Children go hungry. The child tax credit reduced child poverty by nearly 30 percent. It was allowed to expire. School lunch debt exists. Children are denied meals because their parents can’t pay. Americans are left behind while food rots in landfills.

Public schools are underfunded. Teachers buy their own supplies. Books are banned. History is censored. College is unaffordable. Student debt traps generations in loans they can never discharge. The promise of education as upward mobility is a lie when the system blocks access to it. An educated populace is dangerous to power. The government ensures citizens can’t access education. Americans are left behind while private schools flourish for the wealthy.

Medical debt is the leading cause of bankruptcy. People die because they can’t afford insulin. They ration medication. They skip doctors. They go bankrupt from getting sick. The system is designed to profit from sickness, not cure it. Americans are left behind to die from treatable conditions in the country with the most advanced medicine in the world.

Homelessness is criminalized. People sleeping in cars are arrested. Tent cities are cleared. No affordable housing is built. Eviction crisis after eviction crisis. Americans are left behind without shelter while luxury apartments sit empty and investment properties decay from neglect.

Citizens are killed by those sworn to protect them. Mass incarceration. Prisons for profit. Protesters beaten. Americans are left behind by the system meant to serve them. The government claims to protect while it punishes.

Hurricanes. Fires. Floods. FEMA underfunded. Infrastructure collapsing. Power grids failing. Americans are left behind when disaster hits. Puerto Rico went months without power after Hurricane Maria. Texas froze during the winter storm. The government responds after the cameras leave.

Veterans are homeless. The VA system is underfunded. Suicide rates climb. Medical debt from service-connected conditions piles up. The government uses soldiers for war and discards them after. Even the people the slogan was created for are abandoned.

Indigenous communities have some of the worst conditions in the country. Contaminated water. Poverty. Lack of services. The government has always left these Americans behind. Treaties were broken. Land was stolen. The abandonment continues.

Americans in mental health crisis have no support. Suicide rates rise. Crisis hotlines are underfunded. People die from treatable mental health conditions because they can’t afford care or access it. The government leaves them behind in their darkest moments.

Americans with disabilities are trapped in poverty by benefits that punish work. Inaccessible systems. Underfunded support. Americans with disabilities are left behind by systems designed to ignore them.

Nursing homes are understaffed. Medicare has gaps. Seniors choose between food and medicine. Americans are left behind in their final years. The country that claims to honor its elders leaves them to choose between survival and dignity.

Rural hospitals are closing. No internet access. No public transportation. Services are pulled out. The government leaves rural Americans behind. The distance to a hospital grows. The distance to opportunity grows.

Wages stagnate. Protections disappear. Right-to-work states strip worker power. The government sides with corporations over workers. Americans who work are left behind. The promise that hard work leads to success is broken.

Payday loans trap people in debt. Predatory lending targets the poor. Medical debt destroys futures. Americans are trapped by financial systems designed to extract from them. The government allows it. The government enables it.

Foster care is underfunded. Child protective services are overwhelmed. Children in state care are left behind. The system meant to protect the most vulnerable fails them at every turn.

Other developed nations provide healthcare. They provide education. They provide maternity leave. They provide childcare. The United States claims to lead, but abandons its citizens. The slogan becomes a joke when compared to reality elsewhere. The country that claims to be the greatest leaves its people behind while smaller nations carry theirs.

Climate change poisons air, water, and soil for generations. Americans are left behind in a dying environment while the government denies the problem. The planet burns. The government watches.

Wealthy Americans are protected. Corporate Americans are protected. The government chooses who matters. The slogan applies to some, not all. If you’re poor, if you’re Black, if you’re working class, if you’re sick, if you’re homeless, if you’re disabled, if you’re elderly, if you’re rural, if you’re a child in foster care, if you’re a veteran discarded after service, the slogan was never meant for you.

The slogan exists for a reason. It hides what’s happening. It makes Americans believe they’re protected while they’re being abandoned. It justifies foreign intervention while domestic conditions deteriorate. It allows the government to claim moral authority while leaving its own citizens behind. Who benefits from Americans believing they’re protected while they’re being left behind? The people who profit from the abandonment.

The phrase is spoken at rallies. It’s spoken in speeches. It’s spoken on television. The evidence shows what actually happens. Americans are poisoned. Americans go hungry. Americans are denied education. Americans die from treatable conditions. Americans are homeless. Americans are beaten. Americans are abandoned in disasters. Americans are discarded after service. Americans are trapped in debt. Americans are left behind in rural areas. Americans are left behind in old age. Americans are left behind in mental health crisis. Americans are left behind in foster care. Americans are left behind in a dying environment.

The gap between the promise and the reality does the work. No explicit statement needed. The evidence speaks for itself.

“Leave no American behind.”

Every single day, Americans are left behind.

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