Entry-Level Homeownership Declines as New Homes Get Bigger and Pricier

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DAVIS, Calif. — New housing construction in the United States is increasingly out of reach for first-time buyers, as homes grow larger and more expensive, according to research from the Terner Center for Housing Innovation and analysis highlighted by California YIMBY.

A 2020 Terner Center study found that new owner-occupied homes are about 50 percent larger than those built in the 1980s, even as household sizes have declined, a shift that has reduced the number of entry-level homes and increasingly limited homeownership to older, higher-income buyers.

“This shift toward larger homes is not a reflection of changing household needs,” the authors note.

“On the contrary, the average household size has fallen from 2.8 in 1980 to 2.5 in 2017, and only one in five households had four or more people in 2017.”

The increase in size has translated into higher costs, particularly in high-demand regions where land and construction prices are already elevated, as larger homes require more materials, more land and greater upfront investment, pushing prices beyond what many first-time buyers can afford.

“As production has slowed and changed, for-sale inventory has tightened, particularly for entry-level homes,” the Terner Center report states.

The report adds that “constraints are particularly pronounced for entry-level homes,” noting that more than 80 percent of major metro areas have seen declines in the share of homes priced in the bottom tier.

In practical terms, that means fewer homes are available at lower price points, even as demand from younger households remains strong.

“Declining inventory has been accompanied by steep home price increases, especially among entry-level homes in high-cost, supply-constrained markets,” the report states.

In many metro areas, the report finds, bottom-tier home prices have risen faster than those at the top of the market, reflecting intensified competition for a limited supply of starter homes.

“What has been built has trended toward more expensive and larger single-family dwellings,” California YIMBY writes.

“This tendency toward lower densities and more square footage per resident is squeezing lower-income potential homebuyers out of the market.”

“New ownership housing production increasingly has shifted toward larger-format and single-family homes,” the Terner report states.

That shift is reflected in new construction, where since 2010 a growing share of homes have four or more bedrooms and are typically priced in the top third of local markets, leaving fewer options at the entry level.

“These dynamics have shifted the makeup of recent homebuyers toward less diverse, older, higher-income households,” the report found.

“Recent homebuyers in 2016 were also less likely to be Black and more likely to be older than in the past,” the report notes.

California YIMBY similarly observes that “new homebuyers are increasingly richer, older, and whiter.”

The report points to income as a key factor. In many regions, the typical income of recent homebuyers has risen significantly, while homeownership rates among younger households have declined.

“Housing and opportunity are inextricably linked in the United States,” the Terner Center report states.

Homeownership has historically been a primary way for households to build wealth, but the report finds that access to that pathway is narrowing.

“Demand-side factors have contributed to the downward trends in homeownership,” the report notes, “but so, too, have trends in the supply of housing, including how much, where, and what kind of housing has been built in recent years.”

The research emphasizes that supply is not just about volume. The type of housing being built plays a central role in determining who can enter the market.

“Attached and smaller multifamily buildings are much more likely to be priced in the bottom tier,” the report notes.

Those housing types, including duplexes, townhomes and smaller units, have historically served as entry points into homeownership, particularly for younger and lower-income households.

“Evidence suggests that increasing production and diversifying the types of housing built could provide more ownership opportunities for lower-income and younger homebuyers,” the report states.

California YIMBY argues that current land-use policies limit the construction of those types of homes.

“Local land use decisions that restrict the development of higher-density, ‘missing’ middle housing types are a significant contributor to these supply trends across all types of metropolitan markets,” the analysis states.

In many cities, zoning rules favor single-family homes and limit the construction of duplexes, triplexes and small apartment buildings. Those restrictions can reduce the overall supply of lower-cost ownership options.

“Curtailing restrictions on higher-density housing (e.g., single-family zoning, height restrictions, minimum lot sizes) would enable more production and could make homeownership opportunities more inclusive,” the analysis adds.

The report also notes that housing production has not kept pace with population growth in many regions, particularly in coastal markets.

In areas with strong job growth, including much of California, housing construction has lagged behind demand, contributing to shortages and rising prices, while new development has skewed toward larger, higher-end units.

That combination — limited supply and larger homes — has made it more difficult for first-time buyers to compete.

In California, the effects are especially pronounced, with many bottom-tier homes now priced beyond what most households can afford and, in some major metro areas, fewer than half of households earning enough to purchase a typical entry-level home.

The findings have direct implications for cities like Davis, where housing supply has been limited and debates over growth and development remain ongoing.

The research suggests that increasing supply alone is not enough if new housing does not include smaller, more affordable options, and without changes in both the quantity and type of housing being built, entry into homeownership will remain difficult for many households.

As the Terner Center and California YIMBY analyses show, larger homes now dominate new construction, while the smaller units that once provided a pathway into ownership are increasingly scarce.

This market shift is reshaping who can buy a home — and who cannot.

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