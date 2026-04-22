Attorneys General Oppose HUD Rule, Warn Mixed-Status Families Could Face Eviction

OAKLAND, Calif. — California Attorney General Rob Bonta is opposing a proposed federal housing rule that could strip assistance from mixed-status immigrant families, warning it may lead to widespread evictions and increased housing instability, according to a press release from the California Department of Justice.

The press release states Bonta co-led a coalition of 22 attorneys general in submitting a comment letter against a proposal by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that would prohibit mixed-status families from living in public housing or receiving federal housing assistance.

According to the California Department of Justice, mixed-status families are those that include at least one eligible individual and one or more individuals who are ineligible because of their immigration status, and the proposed rule would remove housing support for entire households.

Bonta stated that “as families struggle to make ends meet … we should be expanding housing stability — not stripping it away,” arguing that the proposal threatens access to basic housing and undermines existing protections.

The press release emphasizes that the rule could put tens of thousands at risk of eviction, particularly in California, where housing costs are already among the highest in the nation.

Currently, HUD policy allows mixed-status families to remain in subsidized housing while reducing assistance to account for ineligible members. However, the proposed rule would require that entire households face eviction if just one member is found ineligible, according to the press release.

The California Department of Justice warns that this shift would significantly increase housing insecurity and disrupt families, including households with U.S. citizens who are otherwise eligible for assistance.

The proposal would also strain state resources by requiring more than one million Californians receiving housing assistance to verify eligibility and submit additional documentation, which could create barriers to accessing housing support.

According to the press release, these requirements would reduce access to subsidized housing for mixed-status families and affect thousands of households across the state.

The coalition further argues that the rule would discourage participation in HUD programs, noting that landlords and housing authorities would be required to report individuals suspected of violating immigration laws.

The press release states that this reporting requirement could create fear among immigrant communities and deter families from seeking housing assistance they are legally entitled to receive.

Additionally, the proposal would evict families even when some members, including U.S. citizens, are fully eligible, raising concerns about fairness and equal treatment under the law.

The California Department of Justice notes that the rule would disproportionately impact elderly citizens, people of color, individuals with disabilities and low-income residents, particularly those who may struggle with complex documentation requirements.

The press release also highlights broader concerns about the housing crisis, stating that the rule would exacerbate California’s housing crisis and reduce the availability of affordable housing.

Bonta further warned that the proposal is “not just a terrible rule — it is fundamentally wrong and unlawful,” indicating that legal challenges may follow if the policy is implemented.

According to the press release, the coalition argues that the rule may violate federal laws, including the Administrative Procedure Act and the Paperwork Reduction Act.

The California Department of Justice emphasizes that the coalition is urging the federal government to withdraw the proposal entirely, citing concerns about its legal validity and social impact.

The coalition includes attorneys general from multiple states, reflecting a wider national response to the proposed changes and their potential consequences.

Ultimately, the press release frames the issue as one of housing stability and legal rights, emphasizing the potential for increased displacement and inequality if the rule is enacted.

Bonta concludes that the state is “prepared to take legal action in defense of our residents and their access to housing,” underscoring ongoing efforts to challenge the proposal.

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