How America’s 4 Million-Home Shortage Happened — and Why Reformers Say an Overlooked Federal Banking System Could Help

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States is short at least 4 million homes, a deficit that has pushed ownership further out of reach, raised rents for millions of households and helped reshape the housing market in ways that increasingly favor older and wealthier Americans. But according to a recent New York Times guest essay, part of the solution may lie not in creating a new federal program, but in reforming one that already exists.

Economist Chris Hughes, author of Marketcrafters: The 100-Year Struggle to Shape the American Economy, argues that the housing shortage is the result of years of underbuilding combined with institutional drift inside the Federal Home Loan Bank System, a Depression-era network originally created to support mortgage lending and homeownership.

Today, he writes, that system largely benefits major financial institutions rather than directly addressing housing affordability.

“America is short at least four million homes,” Hughes writes. “The typical first-time buyer is 40 years old, a decade older than in 2010. That leaves a lot of younger renters, many of whom pay more than 30 percent of their income for housing. The rate of new housing construction has stagnated; and without new homes, prices will only continue to rise.”

That shortage did not emerge overnight. It reflects years in which housing production failed to keep pace with population growth, household formation and demand in high-opportunity regions. The result has been a squeeze felt across the market: rising rents, delayed homeownership, overcrowding and increasing geographic inequality as many workers and families are priced out of areas with strong job markets.

Hughes contends that one of the clearest examples of policy failure is the evolution of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, or FHLB. Congress chartered the system in 1932 during the Great Depression to funnel credit to local savings and loan institutions and expand access to mortgages when private markets were failing.

“For decades, that’s what the system did,” Hughes writes. “Today, though, it specializes in providing cheap funding for the country’s largest financial institutions. Only 10 percent of its net income goes to the mission it was intended to serve. That needs to change. The system should be rechartered to help make housing more affordable.”

In Hughes’ telling, the shift happened gradually after the savings-and-loan crisis of the 1980s. As the traditional thrift sector collapsed, lawmakers expanded FHLB membership to commercial banks, insurance companies and other institutions. The system found a new role as a low-cost wholesale lender to large financial firms, even when those firms were only loosely connected to housing finance.

“How did the system’s member banks lose their way? Institutional drift,” Hughes writes. “The savings and loans sector collapsed in the 1980s as a result of record-high interest rates and irresponsible deregulation.”

He adds that “today, more than 40 percent of all F.H.L.B. institutions do not even give out mortgages.”

If a publicly chartered institution receives substantial advantages because of federal backing, Hughes argues, it should deliver measurable public benefits in return. Instead, he says, much of the system’s value now flows back to member institutions through favorable borrowing and dividends.

“Large banks and insurers borrow from the F.H.L.B.s at rates just above short-term Treasury rates and invest the proceeds at higher yields,” he writes. “That’s a very profitable trade.”

He notes that in 2024, the FHLBs paid about half of their $6.4 billion income in dividends to banking members while setting aside just $850 million for affordable housing. “13 cents of every dollar they earned” went to that purpose, he writes.

Hughes focuses especially on one neglected segment of the housing market: midsize multifamily buildings often known as the “missing middle.”

These projects, generally between five and 50 units, can fit into neighborhoods more easily than towers, while producing more homes than single-family lots. Yet they are often difficult to finance because they are too large for conventional home mortgages and too small to attract major high-rise developers.

“While single-family homes and luxury high-rises continue to be built, medium-size multifamily condominiums of five to 50 units are so rare that housing experts have come to refer to them as the ‘missing middle,’” Hughes writes.

His proposal would require the FHLBs to dedicate 25 percent of their overall lending — about $175 billion — to below-market construction loans for multifamily housing. With a five-year phase-in period, he estimates the system could help finance about 200,000 new homes annually, including tens of thousands priced below market rate.

“The F.H.L.B.s should have to dedicate 25 percent of their overall lending, about $175 billion, to direct, below-market construction loans for multifamily housing,” Hughes writes.

He estimates that if average construction costs are $300,000 per unit, that lending “would produce roughly 194,000 new multifamily units a year — doubling the number of units completed annually in missing middle buildings.”

The affordability component is central to the plan. Hughes argues that projects receiving FHLB financing should reserve at least 20 percent of units for buyers earning less than 80 percent of area median income, using market-rate units to support overall project viability.

“Any project that gets F.H.L.B. financing should be required to set aside at least 20 percent of its units for buyers who earn less than 80 percent of the area’s median income,” he writes.

He also argues that mixed-income developments can avoid the concentrated poverty patterns associated with some past low-income housing models while expanding production in walkable communities.

Another reason Hughes sees the proposal as politically viable is cost.

Because the FHLB system already exists and already benefits from an implicit federal guarantee, he says reform would not require creating a new bureaucracy or appropriating large sums of taxpayer money.

“This banking reform does not require dismantling anything,” Hughes writes. “The 11 regional banks would keep their structure, their cooperative ownership and their capital markets funding.”

He argues the real challenge is not technical feasibility but political will.

Housing debates often stall when they require major new spending or direct fights over local zoning and neighborhood opposition. By contrast, he says, reorienting an old institution toward its original mission could attract bipartisan support.

“In a period of extreme partisan gridlock, it may seem naïve to expect Congress to do anything,” Hughes writes. But he notes that the housing bill now under consideration in Congress passed the Senate 89-10 with support from lawmakers across the ideological spectrum.

The central thesis here is that the 4 million-home shortage is not simply the result of market forces, but also the product of policy choices about what gets built, who gets financed and whether public institutions still serve public purposes.

Hughes’ argument is that solving the crisis may require not just building more homes, but rebuilding the systems meant to make housing possible in the first place.

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