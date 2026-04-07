Over 6,200 Children Detained by ICE During Trump’s Second Term, Report Finds

DILLEY, Texas — Newly-released data from The Marshall Project shows that more than 6,200 children have been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement during President Donald Trump’s current second term, raising concerns about a sharp policy shift and its psychological toll on minors.

According to recently released data from The Marshall Project, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has detained over 6,200 children during President Donald Trump’s current term.

The Marshall Project states that while immigration authorities have a history of detaining minors in the past, the scale in which this is done has significantly shifted. Specifically, their report on Joe Biden’s presidency found that “by the final year of his presidency, ICE was holding a daily average of 24 children in custody,” but following President Trump’s reinstating of family detention policies that number rose to “226 children incarcerated on the average day.” The Marshall Project described how this sharp increase was a demonstration of a massive shift in federal immigration policies.

Leecia Welch, chief legal counsel at Children’s Rights, stressed the impact of these policies on children by stating that “every American should be shocked that we’re incarcerating thousands of children.” Welch added, “It just adds up to an incredible amount of trauma,” emphasizing the psychological consequences of ICE’s detention of children.

The Marshall Project further reported on this matter, describing how children held with their families in these facilities are subject to “poor medical care, inadequate access to education, and inedible food.” Director of the Immigrants’ Rights Clinic at Columbia Law School, Elora Mukherjee, stated, “Every day I’m getting calls from families in detention saying, ‘We need help. We need help. Can you help us?’” The Marshall Project outlines how these adverse conditions can lead to an increase in distress among families in detention.

The Marshall Project also cited court filings at facilities such as the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Texas, reporting that “families consistently report their children are hungry, exhausted, perpetually sick, and despondent from the conditions of confinement.”

One family added that “babies are getting thin because they can only really eat pieces of bread.”

According to The Marshall Project, more than 700 complaints have been filed regarding poor medical care in detention facilities. The court records described many adverse health conditions, one of which led to an infant requiring hospitalization.

The report also revealed distress occurring among minors, noting “a two-year-old who hit himself” and “a 13-year-old who was put into isolation after attempting suicide.”

According to The Marshall Project, legal limits exist on how long children can be held in detention, stating that “the courts have set a 20-day limit on how long children can be detained.” However, the data shows that “since Trump retook office, ICE has detained more than 1,600 children for longer than 20 days,” raising concerns about whether those protections are being followed.

Medical experts, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, have warned about the effects of detention, stating that “any time in detention can cause trauma and long-term mental health risks.” The Marshall Project reports that “the longer a child is in detention, the more trauma they are likely to endure.”

Elora Mukherjee, director of the Immigrants’ Rights Clinic at Columbia Law School, further described the impact of these conditions, stating, “This is cruelty against children and reflects an executive branch that is utterly failing to abide by the rule of law in a space where children could not be more vulnerable,” as reported by The Marshall Project.

The Marshall Project reports that government officials dispute claims about detention conditions. In court filings, the government stated that “no evidence was ever identified indicating that residents were served food containing worms,” and denied allegations of inadequate medical care.

However, The Marshall Project obtained emergency call records from detention facilities that “indicated multiple transfers to the hospital,” and noted that ICE “did not respond to questions about those inconsistencies.”

The Marshall Project states that the impact of detention extends beyond confinement, as “over 3,600 children have been deported from detention” during the current administration. Families reported they were given “little or no notice about deportation,” leaving them unprepared to secure housing, work or schooling.

The Marshall Project further reports that children released from detention also face challenges, with families being transported long distances and lacking resources. Reverend Mike Smith, who runs a shelter in Texas, stated, “They are tired. They are tired. They are tired,” describing the condition of families arriving after detention.

The Marshall Project notes that ongoing legal efforts could further expand detention practices, warning that if protections are removed, children “would likely be detained indefinitely, until their immigration proceedings end, which could take months, or more likely, years,” according to Mukherjee.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: