Guitarist Sues DHS over Injuries Sustained During ICE Raid on Cannabis Farm

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CAMARILLO, Calif. — A Camarillo guitarist and recording engineer has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, alleging he suffered severe and lasting injuries after federal agents used force during a military-style ICE raid at a cannabis farm, according to Los Angeles civil rights attorney V. James DeSimone.

The incident occurred during an ICE raid on a cannabis farm on July 10, 2025, when agents were conducting a search to locate and detain undocumented farmworkers. Although the incident happened nearly a year ago, Bertrand’s lawsuit has only recently begun to advance after he filed a $10 million administrative claim with DHS in August 2025. “An administrative claim must be filed first before a lawsuit can be filed against a federal agency, under the Federal Tort Claims Act,” DeSimone said.

Bertrand was present at the raid while participating in what was described as a peaceful protest protected by the Constitution. DeSimone said federal agents, without provocation, opened fire on the line of protesters using “less-lethal munitions.”

Despite being classified as nonlethal, the munition caused serious injuries, according to the lawsuit. DeSimone said that “within seconds, he [Bertrand] was struck in the testicle, left shoulder, left leg and left hand. That final shot shattered bones in his left ring and small fingers and left him with injuries that continue to threaten his ability to play guitar professionally.”

“Bertrand was standing about six or seven feet from a line of roughly 20 to 23 ICE and CBP officers when force was deployed,” the complaint states. His left finger was shattered and bleeding heavily, and he continues to suffer chronic pain and an inability to properly play guitar, affecting his career and livelihood. “He remains uncertain whether he will ever regain the level of function needed to continue his career as a professional guitarist,” DeSimone said in summarizing the lawsuit.

The article also states that, amid tear gas and flying projectiles, the hourslong immigration raid resulted in the death of another man involved.

Federal regulations governing immigration enforcement are outlined in the electronic Code of Federal Regulations. Section 287.8 states that “A designated immigration officer shall always use the minimum non-deadly force necessary to accomplish the officer’s mission and shall escalate to a higher level of non-deadly force only when such higher level of force is warranted by the actions, apparent intentions, and apparent capabilities of the suspect, prisoner, or assailant.”

Former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem allegedly ordered the raid and “directed agents to use force against protesters throughout Southern California” DeSimone said, enabling force in circumstances the lawsuit argues did not justify it. “There was no threat to the officers, just vocal opposition,” DeSimone said.

The lawsuit raises broader concerns about free speech protections and the use of aggressive tactics in civilian settings. Joseph Nunn of the Brennan Center for Justice described the Posse Comitatus Act as a “nearly 150-year-old law [which] embodies an American tradition that sees military interference in civilian affairs as a threat to both democracy and personal liberty.”

Although ICE agents are not legally classified as military personnel, the use of military-style tactics by federal officers has drawn renewed scrutiny over the limits of force in immigration enforcement. “Recent events have revealed dangerous gaps in the law’s coverage that Congress must address,” Nunn said.

The article argues that the line between law enforcement and political repression is becoming increasingly blurred with each new allegation of unconstitutional force by federal agents. It cites reporting from The Guardian that eight people had died in dealings with ICE so far in 2026.

“In America, people have the right to protest without being shot and permanently injured by the government,” DeSimone said. “No one should lose the use of a hand, an eye, or any part of their future for showing up to a peaceful protest. This should outrage anyone who believes in civil rights.”

As Bertrand’s lawsuit moves forward, the outcome could become a test of whether DHS agents will be held accountable under the rule of law and what limits remain on government force in response to peaceful protest.

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