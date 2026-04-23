ACLU Condemns ‘Retaliatory’ ICE Arrest of Plaintiff Challenging Raids

Via NARA & DVIDS PUBLIC DOMAIN ARCHIVE

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Civil rights advocates are raising alarm after federal immigration agents arrested a Southern California man who had previously challenged ICE raids in court, calling the move a troubling example of retaliation against those who speak out.

The Southern California branch of the American Civil Liberties Union said the arrest of Isaac Villegas, a plaintiff in ongoing litigation over ICE enforcement practices, appears to directly target him for his role in challenging what advocates describe as unlawful and discriminatory raids. Chandra Bhatnagar, executive director of the ACLU of Southern California, criticized the Department of Homeland Security following the arrest.

Villegas was previously detained during a series of ICE operations across Southern California and was later released on bond by an immigration judge. Despite that ruling, federal agents rearrested him without prior notice and placed him back into custody.

Attorneys said the move raised concerns that the rearrest was not based on legal grounds, but rather on Villegas’ involvement in the lawsuit.

In a public statement, the ACLU described the arrest as “retaliatory,” warning that such actions threaten fundamental constitutional protections. Advocates argue that punishing an individual for participating in legal action against the government undermines the rights to due process and free expression.

“This kind of conduct sends a dangerous message,” civil rights attorneys said, emphasizing that individuals must be able to challenge government actions without fear of being targeted. The organization further warned that, if left unchecked, these enforcement tactics could discourage others from coming forward to report alleged misconduct.

The case is part of a broader legal challenge against DHS and ICE in which plaintiffs allege that federal agents engaged in unconstitutional practices during recent raids. Those allegations include racial profiling, warrantless entries and the detention of individuals who were not the intended targets of enforcement operations.

Advocates said the situation reflects a growing pattern. In recent years, civil rights groups have documented several incidents in which individuals were allegedly threatened or detained after recording ICE activity or speaking out against immigration officers. Though federal agencies maintain that enforcement actions are carried out legally, critics argue the incidents point to systemic problems that go beyond individual cases.

Legal experts said Villegas’ rearrest could become a significant test of First Amendment protections. If a court determines the detention was carried out in retaliation for his participation in a lawsuit, it could set an important precedent limiting how federal agencies respond to criticism and legal challenges.

At the center of the dispute is whether the government can take enforcement action against someone because that person exercised the right to challenge it. The ACLU said the answer is clear.

“The Constitution protects the right to speak out against the government,” the organization stated. “That right cannot be met with punishment.”

In defense of Isaac’s First and Fifth Amendment rights, the ACLU demanded that DHS release him immediately and “commit to protecting the constitutional rights of every courageous person who stands up to the government.”

More broadly, the case highlights ongoing tensions between federal immigration enforcement and constitutional protections. As lawsuits continue to challenge ICE operations, disputes like this may shape how far agencies can go in carrying out enforcement while still respecting civil liberties. For many advocates, the outcome will serve as a key indicator of whether legal protections remain meaningful for those most affected by government power.

Ultimately, the controversy underscores concerns about preserving access to the courts as a safe and protected avenue for challenging authority. Without that assurance, advocates warn, the balance of power between enforcement agencies and individual rights could tilt in ways that harm both immigrant communities and the legal system over the long term.

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