120+ Civil Society Groups Warn of Human Rights Risks Ahead of 2026 World Cup in U.S.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — More than 120 civil society organizations have issued a travel advisory warning that individuals traveling to the United States for the 2026 FIFA men’s World Cup may face serious human rights risks, according to a statement released by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The advisory warns that fans, players, journalists and other visitors could be exposed to a range of potential violations, including arbitrary denial of entry, detention or deportation, increased surveillance and suppression of speech.

The ACLU said the warning comes as the Trump administration continues to expand immigration enforcement policies, which advocacy groups argue could affect both international and domestic travelers.

According to the advisory, individuals traveling within the United States may face “invasive social media screening and searches of electronic devices,” as well as “violent and unconstitutional immigration enforcement, including racial profiling.”

The advisory also raises concerns about the risk of “cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment” in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

The ACLU said the 2026 World Cup, scheduled to take place between June 11 and July 19, is expected to bring up to 10 million visitors to 11 U.S. host cities, making it one of the largest sporting events in history.

Despite the scale of the event, the advisory notes that there has been limited public communication from FIFA or host city organizers regarding protections for attendees and residents.

The advisory further points to the role of ICE in event security as a key concern. According to the release, ICE officials stated earlier this year that agents would play a “key part” in World Cup security efforts, raising fears among advocacy groups about increased enforcement activity and potential violence in host cities.

Jamil Dakwar, director of the ACLU’s Human Rights Program, criticized both FIFA and the federal government, stating that “the Trump administration’s abusive actions continue to threaten our communities, tourists, and fans alike,” and called for stronger protections and assurance measures ahead of the tournament.

The advisory also encourages travelers to take precautionary measures, including limiting sensitive information on electronic devices, disabling facial recognition features and informing trusted contacts of travel plans.

“Fans, journalists, and others traveling to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup risk encountering a deeply troubling human rights landscape,” said Daniel Noroña, Americas advocacy director with Amnesty International USA.

Advocacy groups warned that, without meaningful safeguards, the 2026 World Cup could fall short of its promise of a safe and inclusive event, leaving visitors and residents vulnerable to human rights violations.

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