SC Foster Care System in Crisis as Third Child Death Sparks Outrage

Jaxon Rey Juarez, a 2-year-old child, lived with other relatives after the death of his grandfather on April 9. The child’s cousin is now charged with sexually abusing the child.

The 2-year-old’s death is one of several child deaths that have recently occurred in Santa Clara County. Those cases have prompted the district attorney to call for sweeping changes and raise the possibility of criminal charges against those tasked with protecting him.

Jeff Rosen, Santa Clara County district attorney, announced new charges of murder and felony assault “with a hair tie” against a teenager accused of raping and killing his cousin. Following that announcement, Rosen criticized the county Child Welfare Agency for failing to protect the child while he was in its care.

Rosen said the death of Jaxon Rey Juarez was the third child death involving the Department of Family and Children’s Services within the past three years.

After the juvenile hall hearing for the teenager, Rosen said, “Enough, enough. Change needs to come, and it needs to come fast, and it needs to happen now.”

Outside the Juvenile Justice Courthouse on Monday, April 20, 2026, Rosen spoke with members of the media about the case. The teenager accused of sexually assaulting his 2-year-old cousin before the toddler died has been charged with murder, and county prosecutors will also seek to move the case to adult court because the teen suspect just turned 18.

Rosen said his office is investigating who else might be criminally responsible for Jaxon’s death. Rosen said potential suspects could include employees of the Department of Family and Children’s Services.

Instead of responding directly to Rosen’s criticism, county officials reiterated a pledge to conduct a comprehensive investigation into policies, staff actions and every interaction involving Jaxon during his time in foster care.

The California Department of Social Services also plans to review the case. The agency has been monitoring reforms since the 2023 fentanyl overdose death of 3-month-old Phoenix Castro.

Peter Gallotta, a county spokesperson, said, “We are working urgently to understand exactly what happened. And we remain committed to publicly sharing the results of our investigation, and the independent investigation being conducted by the state.”

The medical examiner has not released any information about the cause of death. Rosen also declined to further explain the “hair tie” allegation, saying only that it “left a mark.”

With many questions unanswered, new ones remain, including whether the county missed multiple warning signs before Jaxon’s death.

There was a report that Jaxon’s grandmother said she alerted a social worker to a suspicious red line around his neck more than a week before he died. She also questioned whether there was another opportunity to intervene when Jaxon was brought to a health clinic two days before his death in his cousin’s home. Jaxon died after five days on life support.

Child welfare experts found that the cousin had a prior felony child endangerment conviction, which they believe should have disqualified her from serving as a foster parent.

Elva Juarez, Jaxon’s grandmother, said, “How could they let that happen? I’m just numb.” Juarez also said she mentioned the mark on Jaxon on March 27 during a supervised visit at county offices.

She said she told the social worker, “Look, there’s a line around his neck.” She told The Mercury News that the worker took a photo.

Elva Juarez’s son, Albert Juarez, said he received a photo of the mark from an unknown number and deleted it because “I didn’t want to see my little boy being hurt.”

The Mercury News has not independently verified that a photo was taken or reviewed any image of the mark. County officials declined to answer questions about the grandmother’s account, including whether a social worker documented any such observation.

The Department of Family and Children’s Services has been involved with Jaxon since he was born nearly two months prematurely with signs of fetal alcohol syndrome, his father said.

The baby was still allowed to go home with his mother, Brianna Burton, and his father. The grandmother also made a promise not to leave Jaxon alone with either parent.

A social worker visited one day while the grandmother was running an errand, and the county then began making plans to remove him, the family said. During one of the meetings, the father lost his temper, and one of the social workers felt threatened. Jaxon was taken the next day.

A week later, the father said the mother died of kidney and liver failure.

For a brief period, Jaxon was with a foster family unrelated to the Juarez family, then was transferred to the care of his maternal grandfather, where he stayed under supervision for six months.

The grandfather told The Mercury News he could no longer care for the child with special needs. In late February, the county placed Jaxon with his cousin in San Jose.

Jaxon’s relatives said they did not know she had a felony conviction or that her teenage son might pose a danger.

Jaxon’s death is the third child death since 2023 involving a child in the custody of the county’s Department of Family and Children’s Services.

One of those cases involved baby Phoenix, who died of a fentanyl overdose in her father’s home. Phoenix’s father has also been charged with murder.

In the second case, 7-year-old Jordan Walker was stabbed by an uncle in 2024. Jordan Walker was placed with his grandmother even though relatives were concerned he would be in danger. Jordan’s grandfather is suing the county.

Rosen said he wants to understand who is responsible for the deaths of all three children, asking why horrible and tragic crimes keep happening to children in the care and custody of the Department of Family and Children’s Services “over and over and over again.”

The teenager accused in Jaxon’s death faces nine felony charges, as well as six counts of sexual assault. Because the case remains in juvenile court, the teenager’s name has not been released.

The county has also declined to answer questions regarding why Jaxon was placed in that home.

The California Department of Social Services child welfare agency began reforming policies in late 2023 and 2024 after the death of baby Phoenix. By the time Jaxon died, it was completing its 18-month oversight corrective action plan.

Outside juvenile hall, protesters gathered demanding justice. A family friend said no one deserves that kind of harm.

Jaxon’s grandmother carried his photo and wore his blanket so she could feel close to him.

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