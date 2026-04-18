Eric Jones Campaign Nears $3.3 Million, Claims Driven Entirely by Individual Donors

Eric Jones

The campaign for Eric Jones for Congress announced Friday that it has raised nearly $3.3 million since launching, claiming that every dollar came from individual donors and no contributions from corporate PACs.

Jones also said he did not contribute any personal funds to the campaign this quarter, a sign, the campaign said, of continued grassroots support and donor enthusiasm.

According to the campaign, Jones outraised incumbent Rep. Mike Thompson in donations from individual contributors during the latest reporting period. While Thompson continues to rely on corporate PAC money and outside groups, Jones has centered his campaign on rejecting corporate PAC influence and special-interest funding.

In total, Jones raised $658,000 from individual donors during the first three months of the calendar year.

“This campaign is being built the right way by people who want a representative who understands their lives and will fight for them,” said Brian Parvizshari, campaign manager for Jones for Congress. “We’re proving that you don’t need corporate PAC money or special interests to build a winning campaign. You just need to earn the trust of the people you’re asking to serve.”

The latest fundraising numbers, the campaign said, reflect continued momentum behind Jones’ platform focused on affordability, accountability and support for working families.

The campaign said it will continue rejecting contributions from corporate PACs, federal lobbyists and special interests.

With nearly $3.3 million raised to date, the Jones campaign said it is positioned to expand grassroots organizing, voter outreach and communications efforts throughout California’s 4th Congressional District.

Jones said his campaign remains focused on issues including the rising cost of living, housing access, economic opportunity and restoring trust in government.

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