BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — District Judge Harold Mooty III has allowed a discrimination lawsuit filed by a transgender employee to move forward after she was terminated shortly after disclosing her gender identity to her employer, ruling that the allegations were sufficient to survive early dismissal.

The case involves a former physical therapist assistant who had worked nearly two years at the Federal Injury Center of Birmingham before informing her employer that she was transgender.

According to court records, she was fired only days later under the pretense that she was “bringing morale down.”

Mooty stated that the justification given for her termination was “vague, subjective, and had never before been raised with her as an issue.”

He further stated, “Due to their having, by definition, a protected activity followed by an adverse employment action, courts may consider suspicious timing, along with other circumstantial evidence, in determining whether a plaintiff has plausibly alleged discriminatory intent.”

The ruling draws attention to how employers communicate concerns about employee performance. In this instance, the judge noted that the reasoning provided for the termination had not previously been raised with the employee, raising questions about whether the justification was consistent with prior feedback or evaluation.

In addition, the employer’s defense reflects a common approach in employment disputes, where companies often cite internal concerns such as workplace morale or performance.

The employee alleges that her termination was based on gender identity discrimination, while the employer maintains that the decision was solely related to work performance and internal concerns.

Federal Injury also claimed that the former employee’s complaint was invalid because it was not filed within the 90-day window, to which the plaintiff’s legal team stated that Federal Injury “listed the wrong address for service on the Secretary of State’s website.”

Furthermore, Federal Injury argued that the employee needed additional information beyond the complaint to make it valid, such as comparable examples.

However, Judge Mooty countered, saying the employee only needed “enough factual matter (taken as true) to suggest intentional race or sex discrimination.”

In reviewing the case, the court determined that the plaintiff presented sufficient evidence to continue pursuing her claims, allowing the lawsuit to proceed rather than be dismissed at an early stage.

The ruling does not determine the ultimate outcome or whether discrimination occurred, but it allows the case to proceed to further stages of litigation, where additional evidence and testimony may be considered.

Eric Artrip, an attorney for the plaintiff, stated, “We look forward to continuing on the plaintiff’s behalf and ultimately to seeing what a Northern District of Alabama jury will do with the case. We’re proud to work on behalf of this young woman, and it’s fairly clear that she was discriminated against just because of her status as a male-to-female transgender person.”

As the lawsuit moves forward, it may further clarify how courts assess claims of gender identity discrimination and the evidentiary standards required to support such allegations.

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