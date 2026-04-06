COURT WATCH: Judge Brown Denies Release, Raises Bail to $75,000 Despite Claim of Inability to Pay

YoloCourt
By Taylor JohnsonApril 6, 20260 comments

WOODLAND, Calif. — On Friday afternoon, April 3, 2026, a man facing felony charges for violating parole appeared at Yolo County Superior Court, where a judge denied his release and increased his bail despite his claim that he could not afford to pay.

Deputy District Attorney M. Wais stated that the accused has a history of failing to appear in court for mandatory hearings and failing to report to his parole officer, with records indicating these issues from late January to mid-March. In response, Deputy Public Defender J. Gutierrez contested DDA Wais’s claims, asserting that the accused had attended all of his scheduled court dates, and she requested the court grant his release.

As of April 3, the accused is currently in custody due to a revocation of parole, following multiple violations related to his failure to report to his parole officer in Shasta County, where he was initially arraigned, as well as a series of unaccounted absences while on parole.

Parole Officer Wilson reported that the accused was initially arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, for a supervision violation. As a result, Judge C. Hohenwater set the accused’s bail at $45,000, which remained in effect until it was exonerated this afternoon.

PO Wilson explained to the court that parole officials were unaware of the accused’s whereabouts following his initial release from custody on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. Less than a week later, on Feb. 9, the accused was apprehended and returned to custody after being located in Placer County.

DDA Wais argued that the accused’s history of absence raises concerns that he may fail to appear in court again if granted release.

DPD Gutierrez asserted that the accused had been present at each of his scheduled hearings. However, she informed the court that he was unable to afford bail because he had already used his resources for his previous bail, and she urged Judge D. Brown to significantly reduce the bail amount.

Judge Brown increased the accused’s bail to $75,000 and denied his release.

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  • Taylor Johnson

    Taylor Johnson is a rising sophomore at the University of California, Davis, where she is majoring in her favorite subject, English, and minoring in French. She is ecstatic about being given the incredible opportunity to become an intern for the Vanguard Court Watch. She is looking forward to becoming an official member of the group. Although she is a bit unfamiliar with the legal system, she is hoping that this internship will assist her in becoming more knowledgeable my monitoring and reporting on local court cases. Taylor feels that becoming a member of the Vanguard will not only be a stepping stone into her future career as an attorney but also a chance to develop her skills in a dynamic environment. Moreover, Taylor enjoys traveling, immersing herself in different cultures, shopping, listening to her favorite artist Ariana Grande, watching track and field, and spending time with her mother. Taylor is a bubbly and confident person who hopes to make a difference in someone's life. She aspires to do this by sharing the stories of people who have been deprived a voice.

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