Court Watch: Court Denies Release at Arraignment Despite Defense Citing Employment, Housing Risks

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge denied a request Thursday to release an accused person at arraignment despite defense arguments that continued custody could jeopardize employment and housing for the family, including the complaining witness.

On April 10, in Yolo County Superior Court, Judge Daniel P. Maguire denied a request to release the accused on supervised own recognizance after Deputy Public Defender James Bradford argued the accused’s continued custody could jeopardize employment and housing, while Deputy District Attorney Stephanie DeCillis maintained that a change in circumstances would not “warrant altering [the] custody status.”

The accused appeared before Judge Daniel P. Maguire on charges stemming from a domestic violence-related incident, where the court addressed both arraignment on the information and a request to modify custody status. DPD James Bradford requested that the accused be released on supervised OR, while Deputy District Attorney Stephanie DeCillis opposed.

DPD Bradford argued that the accused “… is the primary breadwinner for his family … which includes the complaining witness.” He told the court that if the accused remained in custody, he would risk losing employment and housing.

DPD Bradford emphasized that the consequences would not be limited to the accused, stating that continued custody “could pose an issue to the complaining witness’s ability to stay at their current residence.”

Furthermore, DPD Bradford pointed out that the prosecution was no longer seeking a prison sentence, stating that “the people are not seeking a prison sentence in this case at this time,” and argued that this represented a significant shift in the case.

He added that “there is a strong chance the court would have released him today” if the matter had been resolved, and maintained that “the people’s offer is a significant change in circumstance.”

DDA Stephanie DeCillis opposed release, arguing that the accused still posed a risk. She stated that “there is a public safety concern” and referenced the accused’s prior release, noting “he picked up another case involving … domestic violence … with a deadly weapon.”

DDA DeCillis further argued, “I don’t view that as a changed circumstance that would warrant … altering custody status.”

Judge Maguire agreed with the prosecution, stating, “I don’t see [changed circumstances] at this point,” and referenced prior findings regarding the accused’s custody status.

The court declined to modify the existing order and maintained the accused in custody.

The exchange highlighted the court’s focus on prior risk assessment over current conditions, as the defense emphasized the potential impact of continued detention on the accused’s employment and the complaining witness’s housing stability.

The court set the matter for further proceedings, including an early disposition conference on April 24, a trial readiness conference on May 20, and a jury trial scheduled for May 26, with the accused remaining in custody pending those dates.

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