Court Watch: Judge Orders Accused to Appear in Person within Hours Despite Reported Lack of Transportation

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge on Friday ordered an accused person to appear in person within hours to seek recall of an outstanding warrant, despite defense counsel’s assertion that he had no transportation to reach the courthouse.

At the Superior Court of California in Yolo County, Judge Stephen Mock directed the accused to appear physically at the afternoon hearing at 1:30 p.m. if he wanted the warrant recalled. Deputy Public Defender David Nelson stated that the accused had no means of transportation to get to Woodland from Davis.

Facing a felony charge for petty theft with an aggravation enhancement and conspiracy to commit a crime, the accused appeared via LifeSize despite the court’s order for physical appearance.

“I am objecting to recalling the warrant, (the accused) failed to appear in sentencing and has picked up two new cases, and now is appearing in LifeSize,” Deputy District Attorney Aloysius Patchen stated, noting that it was “not acceptable that (the accused) is on LifeSize rather than being here” for his sentencing.

The accused said that he was located in Davis. Judge Mock was quick to order his physical appearance at 1:30 p.m. that same day. “If (the accused) is in Davis, he can certainly get here,” Judge Mock said.

“He’s indicating that he has no way of getting to court, he texted me that he has no bus fare, he has no means other than putting a thumb out and having someone give him a ride,” the defense emphasized.

“His options are limited at this point, given the status of the case,” Judge Mock said.

Nelson attempted to reschedule the sentencing hearing for April 16. “I need (the accused) here today if I am going to recall the warrant, otherwise the warrant stays outstanding,” the judge responded.

“I am not in a position to drive through Davis and pick him up, but I can do that on the 16 of April,” Nelson said.

Judge Mock’s decision requiring a physical appearance remained in place despite the accused’s lack of transportation and Nelson’s inability to provide a ride on short notice.

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