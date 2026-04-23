Civil Rights Group Slams Indictment against SPLC as Intimidation Tactic

WASHINGTON — Following federal charges against the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law released a statement condemning the indictment, arguing it represents a “campaign of intimidation” against civil rights organizations and threatens broader efforts to combat racial injustice.

According to the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, “yesterday’s indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center continues the Trump Administration’s campaign of intimidation against those who stand up to racialized oppression,” placing the case in the context of ongoing civil rights concerns.

The organization further stated that the indictment “threatens to undermine advocacy groups confronting white supremacy that harms Black communities and other historically targeted groups.”

According to the Lawyers’ Committee, the Southern Poverty Law Center “is a leading authority on organized hate groups” and “undertakes the complex and often dangerous work of investigating and exposing these networks.”

The Lawyers’ Committee argued that SPLC’s “outstanding record of tracking and addressing hate belies the misguided premise of the indictment,” rejecting claims that the organization supported the very groups it is actively working against.

The statement further noted that “the DOJ’s actions are wrong and part of a broader effort to intimidate organizations working to advance civil rights, strengthen our democracy, and hold bad actors accountable.”

The organization continued to emphasize its partnership with SPLC, stating that the group “has long been an invaluable partner” in efforts “to discredit and dismantle systemic racism and organized hate.”

According to the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, the organization itself “has successfully challenged white supremacy in the courtroom,” including lawsuits against groups promoting “anti-Black, anti-Semitic, and other racist ideologies,” reinforcing the broader civil rights context.

The statement also directly rejected the allegations being made against SPLC, asserting that “in no way does SPLC support or exemplify those groups or their hateful beliefs.”

The Lawyers’ Committee continued to argue that “the administration’s suggestion to the contrary is both reckless and dangerous,” noting the potential implications of the charges.

The organization further stated that “the American people know what is really happening here,” arguing that the “DOJ is attempting to turn civil rights protections on their head to intimidate organizations like the SPLC from making meaningful progress toward achieving true racial justice in this country.”

According to the Lawyers’ Committee, the reported case reflects a broader effort to deter civil rights work and undermine advocacy efforts confronting systemic injustices.

The statement concluded with a show of support as the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law “stands in solidarity with the SPLC as it confronts these baseless allegations.”

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