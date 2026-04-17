Critics Slam Louisiana’s New Bill on Homelessness as Unjust and Ineffective

LOUISIANA — Advocates are raising alarm over a recently passed bill in the Louisiana House of Representatives that they say would criminalize homelessness and impose punitive measures on unhoused people, according to a press release from the Housing Not Handcuffs campaign.

The release states the legislation would make “it a crime to sleep outside,” describing the bill as part of a broader trend of policies that criminalize poverty instead of addressing its root causes and underlying economic conditions.

According to Housing Not Handcuffs, the bill would force people experiencing homelessness who are charged with a crime to choose between “jail or at least one year of forced treatment,” a requirement critics argue creates coercive outcomes within the justice system and removes meaningful choice from vulnerable individuals.

The release further states the bill requires individuals to pay for the treatment they are mandated to undergo, saying homeless people would be “forced into” programs they must finance themselves, raising concerns about fairness, accessibility and economic burden for those already struggling to meet basic needs.

If individuals cannot afford the cost, the proposal would require them to perform “unpaid labor for the government or a community organization to pay off their debt,” according to Housing Not Handcuffs, drawing criticism for potentially creating exploitative labor conditions tied directly to poverty and lack of housing.

Advocates argue these provisions reflect historical injustices, with the release stating the bill “clearly evokes debtor’s prisons, convict leasing, and the ugliest day of Jim Crow,” referencing long-standing concerns about forced labor, systemic inequality and racial injustice embedded within legal and economic systems.

The release also highlights concerns about unequal treatment under the law, arguing the legislation would create “a two-tiered justice system, where people are punished differently … depending simply on whether or not they are homeless,” raising broader questions about fairness, equal protection and constitutional rights.

Housing Not Handcuffs said Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has cited former President Donald Trump’s anti-homeless policies in support of the bill, suggesting the legislation reflects a wider political shift toward stricter enforcement measures targeting unhoused populations.

According to the release, this approach shifts responsibility away from systemic causes of homelessness, stating political leaders “would rather blame homeless people than … address the sky-high rents that are the leading cause of homelessness,” emphasizing concerns about policy priorities and long-term housing solutions.

The release frames the issue as part of a broader national trend, warning the bill “reveals just how far many states might be willing to go” in adopting similar policies that prioritize punishment over long-term solutions and preventive measures.

Housing Not Handcuffs argues homelessness should be addressed through structural solutions, emphasizing that “nobody … should struggle to pay for basic needs like housing, food, and healthcare,” particularly in a country with significant resources and economic capacity.

The release calls for a shift in policy priorities, urging lawmakers to “prioritize people over profit” and reform what it describes as a “broken housing system” contributing to rising homelessness rates across the country.

Advocates also said criminalization policies may worsen existing challenges, arguing punitive approaches can push individuals further into instability and make it harder to access housing, employment, healthcare and other essential support services.

The release ultimately presents the bill as a critical moment in the debate over homelessness and justice, emphasizing concerns about civil rights, economic inequality and government accountability in addressing vulnerable populations.

Housing Not Handcuffs concludes by urging opposition to the bill and broader engagement in advocacy efforts, framing the issue as one of social justice and systemic reform, and calling on communities to challenge policies that criminalize poverty rather than address its root causes.

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