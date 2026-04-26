New Evidence Leads to Dismissal of Murder Conviction in 1998 Child Death Case

DENVER, Colo. — A man convicted in the 1998 death of a 4-month-old child was released from prison Tuesday after a court vacated his murder conviction and dismissed the case, according to the Innocence Project.

Stephen Martinez was released from the Department of Corrections’ Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center to cheers from supporters. His wife, whom he married while incarcerated, was among those there to greet him.

His release followed a ruling by Denver District Court Judge Andrew Luxen in connection with the 1998 death of 4-month-old Heather Mares.

While incarcerated, Martinez had his leg amputated and used a wheelchair because of inadequate medical care. He expressed gratitude upon his release, stating, “I’m so happy and so thankful to be out after being locked up for 27 years, innocent. But now I’m going out to do absolutely nothing. But God bless you, guys, have a great day,” as he was being helped into a car.

Following Martinez’s release, Judge Luxen addressed the family, stating, “I want you to know that this is not an easy decision. And I feel for you and your family. The people have moved to dismiss this case based on the information before me. I’m going to grant that motion, that the order be dismissed, that the defendant be released from the Department of Corrections.”

According to the Korey Wise Innocence Project, the conviction was overturned after new evidence indicated the infant had preexisting respiratory conditions that caused her death.

Jeanne Segil, assistant director of the Korey Wise Innocence Project, stated: “He lost over 27 years of his life in prison for a crime he did not commit. This was a tragedy; it was not a crime. Steven Martinez did not cause the baby’s death. Our hearts go out to the family of the baby. We just cannot imagine what they’re going through, and I know today was re-traumatizing for them, so they’re in our thoughts.”

Martinez was convicted of first-degree murder for knowingly causing the death of a child under 12 while in a position of trust in January 2000. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Martinez had been watching his girlfriend’s infant daughter, Heather Lynn Mares, on Oct. 17, 1998, while she went to the bank. Paramedics responded to 400 S. Pecos St. to a report of a child choking.

The Denver Police Department was then called to investigate after a paramedic reported that the infant had blood in her nose and throat. Martinez said he called for help because Heather began choking after he gave her a bottle. Her sheets were recovered and had blood on them.

Doctors at Denver Health stated that Heather had suffered a fractured skull and bleeding inside her brain. She later died, and hospital staff said the injuries appeared consistent with child abuse rather than choking.

The Innocence Project challenged the shaken baby syndrome theory and offered alternative explanations for the medical findings, including bleeding in the brain, retinal hemorrhaging and brain swelling.

Segil stated, “When he was told that if he did that, he would be looking at anger management or probation, versus if he continued to deny it, then he would be looking at murder. Eventually, he made those statements. We now know today that those statements were false and he had recanted.”

The case was dismissed, and Martinez was released from prison. It was concluded that Heather died of pneumonia rather than child abuse.

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