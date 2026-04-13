Sacramento Superior Court Relocates Civil Operations to New Courthouse

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Superior Court announced the relocation of its civil operations to the newly built Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye Courthouse, located at 500 G St., effective Monday, April 13, marking a significant step toward expanding access to justice for residents navigating the civil legal system.

According to the Sacramento Superior Court’s public service announcement, all civil courtrooms and services will open at the new courthouse, with public entry located at the corner of Fifth and G streets. Criminal courtrooms and operations will remain at the Gordon D. Schaber Courthouse, located at 720 Ninth St., the court announced.

According to the Judicial Council of California, the project, developed and overseen by the Judicial Council of California, invested $514 million into the development. The new 18-story, 538,000-square-foot facility replaces operations currently housed at both the Gordon D. Schaber Courthouse and the Hall of Justice.

“This new facility not only enhances the court’s ability to serve the public more efficiently, but also strengthens meaningful access to justice,” said Presiding Judge Lawrence G. Brown. “By bringing services together in a modern, accessible and secure environment, we are better positioned to meet the needs of all who rely on our justice system,” Brown said, as reported by Correctional News.

The courthouse is designed with several public-facing amenities aimed at reducing barriers for court users, including civil self-help services, a jury assembly room accommodating up to 500 prospective jurors, food services, a children’s waiting room on the first floor, a dedicated Civil Settlement Conference Center, and centralized criminal and civil public counters, according to the Sacramento Superior Court.

The building features a single public entrance with four security screening stations and eight public elevators “to enhance safety and efficiency,” the court announced.

The transition is taking place through a phased move across five consecutive weekends, designed to ensure continuity of services while minimizing disruption to court users and the public, according to the Sacramento Superior Court’s website. Civil operations open April 13, criminal trial courtrooms are set to follow April 20, and full courthouse operations — including criminal high-volume departments — are expected to be complete by April 27, as outlined by the Sacramento Superior Court.

Jurors summoned for the week of April 13 through April 17 are instructed to report to the Gordon D. Schaber Courthouse at 720 Ninth St., the court stated in its public service announcement.

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