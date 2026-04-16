Court Watch: Accused Pleads for More Time to Pay for Court-Ordered Program

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — During a compliance hearing April 15, 2026, at Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach, an accused person requested more time to provide proof of enrollment in a required probation program, telling the court he could not afford the $550 fee.

The accused explained that he is currently unemployed and has been unable to secure work. He added that he lost his identification two weeks earlier while attending job interviews, which has further hindered his ability to find employment.

Judge Gregg L. Prickett noted that the accused had already received a 45-day extension from a previous judge. He questioned the accused’s financial situation, pointing out that he appeared to have had funds to obtain the substance found in his system while driving, and asked why those resources were no longer available.

The accused denied having drugs in his system despite previously pleading guilty to the charges.

This case reflects a common issue in the criminal legal system, where court-ordered fees and program costs disproportionately affect low-income individuals. The article “What Happens If You Can’t Afford” (2025) states that accused people are often required to complete programs that carry substantial fees, and failure to pay and complete them can place them at risk of violating probation.

Individuals frequently face additional barriers after a conviction, including job loss and difficulty securing employment, which can make meeting probation requirements even more challenging.

In this case, the accused stated he is actively seeking work but has faced setbacks, including the loss of his identification.

After the accused said he would do his best to meet the probation requirements, Judge Prickett granted a second extension until April 30, 2026, to submit proof of enrollment in the probation program. The extension provides additional time for the accused to obtain identification, secure employment, and enroll in the required program.

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