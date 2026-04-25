Massapequa School District Sued over Transgender Student Bathroom Rights

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York Civil Liberties Union said it will take action against a newly adopted Massapequa School District policy barring transgender students from using gender-specific bathrooms at school, arguing the rule violates state anti-discrimination law and could harm students’ learning environment.

According to the NYCLU, the policy conflicts with existing state protections and reflects a broader national debate over the rights of transgender students in public schools.

As reported, the Massapequa School District adopted a resolution last week requiring students to use bathrooms corresponding to their sex assigned at birth. The decision has drawn backlash within the community over concerns that it violates state guidelines and laws protecting transgender students’ rights to use facilities corresponding to their gender identity.

Civil liberties advocates believe the protection of transgender students from discrimination has become one of the most significant issues in the country in recent years, as schools attempt to reconcile obligations imposed by local regulations and shifting federal guidance. The NYCLU said that despite executive actions taken by the federal government, there is no conflict between state law requiring equal treatment of transgender students and federal guidance.

An NYCLU attorney said the district’s resolution contradicts protections under New York’s Human Rights Law and the Dignity for All Students Act, which prohibit discrimination based on gender identity or expression in educational settings. According to the organization, those protections remain fully enforceable regardless of federal executive orders addressing gender identity policy.

State education officials have agreed with that position and previously stated that transgender students retain the right to use bathrooms and locker rooms corresponding to their gender identity. Furthermore, the state education commissioner issued orders preventing enforcement of similar rules in other Long Island school districts during litigation involving comparable cases.

Civil liberties advocates argue that policies restricting transgender students’ access to school facilities create additional barriers to learning, may result in harassment or exclusion, and send a message that those students do not have the same rights as others because of their gender identity.

Moreover, civil liberties groups have said such policies have recently gained traction among local school districts seeking to align with federal guidance, despite what advocates describe as clear conflicts with state civil rights protections in education.

Community members and advocacy organizations have responded strongly to the policy, with supporters of transgender students’ rights arguing that facility access plays an important role in ensuring students feel safe and supported at school. Education advocates said inclusive policies are associated with improved student well-being and stronger learning outcomes, particularly for students who already face higher risks of bullying and discrimination.

Advocacy organizations representing education advocates and LGBTQ youth also expressed opposition to the policy, emphasizing the importance of access to gender-specific facilities aligned with gender identity and saying inclusive policies are linked to better academic performance and overall health for children at risk of bullying and discrimination.

However, school district officials defended the resolution, saying they are seeking to guarantee privacy and security for all students. They also argued that the legal situation remains ambiguous because of what they describe as conflicting state and federal guidance related to gender policy.

Meanwhile, state education officials recently reiterated that schools should comply with statewide nondiscrimination policies even as they respond to guidance issued at the federal level.

Last year, for example, the New York State education commissioner blocked similar rules adopted by another Long Island school district during legal appeals. Officials said schools are required to follow statewide nondiscrimination standards established under state education law and may not violate the rights of transgender students.

According to the NYCLU, the case demonstrates that the legal rights of transgender students in New York have not changed despite actions taken by some local school districts. Civil liberties groups said the dispute also underscores how contentious the national debate over the rights of transgender children in schools has become.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: